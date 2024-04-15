Ninja Air Fryer Max Pro 6.2l AF180UK review: Faster cooking with more flexibility than most

In a sea of air fryers, Ninja has established a great reputation for its appliances (many of which have made our best air fryers roundup), with the Ninja Air Fryer Max Pro 6.2l AF180UK being no exception.

That’s because it effectively sticks to the same winning formula: it’s easy to use with named buttons and a simple control panel, quick to heat up and has a wide temperature range, so you can both cook food quickly and dehydrate it slowly.

The Max Pro has another clever feature too – a crisper plate that can be mounted high in the drawer. Combined with its 240°C Max Crisp programme, it will crisp up food from the freezer in 10 minutes flat, which is ideal for those with busy lifestyles. Let’s not forget the price either. While it’s more expensive than some similarly sized air fryers, it’s one of Ninja’s cheapest models, making it a great option if you’re trying to keep costs down but want that reliable Ninja technology.