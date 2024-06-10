Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Dual Air Fryer (AF500UK) review: Could this replace your oven?

While very large at 49.6 x 31.6 x 32.7cm (WDH) and weighing a not insignificant 9.4kg, it’s thoughtfully designed and doesn’t take up more space than it needs to. The matte black finish and rounded edges across the majority of the fryer also help it avoid sticking out like a sore thumb on your worktop, especially if you have a dark countertop or cupboards. Unlike its slightly cheaper double basket sibling, the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone 7.6l (£220), the FlexDrawer has one XL cooking drawer, which can be removed using the chunky handle at the front.

Features-wise, the FlexDrawer remains relatively unchanged. It has seven cooking functions: Max Crisp, Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Reheat and Dehydrate. The only new addition is the Prove setting, which allows you to prove dough at a low temperature. The interface is more similar in design to the MAX Dual Drawer model, which has a centre dial allowing you to switch between cooking modes. There are also separate buttons to switch between single and dual drawer use. When it comes to energy efficiency, the FlexDrawer isn’t too outrageous. Despite its size, I measured just 1.208kWh while running both sides of the air fryer empty at 200ºC for one hour.

Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Dual Air Fryer (AF500UK) review: What’s good about it?

The FlexDrawer has a lot of selling points, one of which is its fantastic capacity. With the drawer divider removed, you get a huge 10.4l of space, large enough for a 3kg chicken, half leg of lamb or even smaller joints cooked alongside sides such as potatoes or vegetables. I also found it intuitive to use and would confidently say it’s a beginner-friendly model.

I’d go as far as to say that this could replace your oven in a lot of circumstances, particularly if there are just two of you at home. I’ve been without an oven for almost a year now, relying solely on air fryers and can safely say this has more than enough space for me and my partner.