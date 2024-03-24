Our expert LOVES this Tower air fryer – and now it’s super cheap in Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale
Not only a great oven-style air fryer, the tried-and-tested Tower Xpress Combo 10-in-1 is also a top bargain buy in the Amazon Spring sale
The Tower Xpress Combo 10-in-1 is our favourite oven-style air fryer and our pick of the bunch for cooking whole chickens, thanks to its roomy capacity. First reviewed at £140 and averaging £109 since then, the Amazon Spring sale has brought it down to a very tempting £77.
Having reviewed my fair share of air fryers, I can say that nabbing a solid model like this for well under £100 is a bargain worth springing for. This deal will expire when the sale ends on Monday 25 March and has a limited number of units available to claim, so if you’re interested, make sure you snap one up before it’s too late.
Did the Tower Xpress Combo 10-in-1 get a good review?
- In our Tower Xpress Combo 10-in-1 review, our kitchen editor and air fryer expert Danielle Amato gave the air fryer a full five stars out of five.
- This Tower air fryer also picked up our highest accolade: our Best Buy award.
What’s so good about the Tower Xpress Combo 10-in-1?
- It has a sizable 11-litre capacity and tiered cooking shelves, allowing it to accommodate an entire chicken or several different items at once.
- The Tower Xpress Combo comes with a great range of accessories, including a rotisserie spit and kebab skewers, allowing you to cook chicken evenly or make tasty kebabs.
- Improving on the previous model, it also adds a specialised pizza and steak cooking plate, giving it an edge over basket models as you can crisp up your pizza bottom or sear meat.
- Most importantly of all, the Tower Xpress 10-in-1 produced excellent, consistent results in testing, crisping up chips, chicken and more quickly and effectively.
Are there any disadvantages to this Tower Xpress Combo 10-in-1 deal?
- Our reviewer found the air fryer’s plastic casing looked and felt a little cheap, relative to its original £140 price tag.
- Another gripe with the Xpress Combo 10-in-1, when originally reviewed, was that some areas of the appliance could be a little tricky to reach into for cleaning.
How has the Tower Xpress Combo 10-in-1’s price changed over time?
- The Tower Xpress Combo 10-in-1 launched in October 2022 with a price of £140.
- Since then, it has steadily got cheaper, averaging £109. The lowest price recorded for the air fryer is £75, which it plummeted to in January 2024.
