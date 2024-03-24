Our expert LOVES this Tower air fryer – and now it’s super cheap in Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale

The Tower Xpress Combo 10-in-1 is our favourite oven-style air fryer and our pick of the bunch for cooking whole chickens, thanks to its roomy capacity. First reviewed at £140 and averaging £109 since then, the Amazon Spring sale has brought it down to a very tempting £77.

Having reviewed my fair share of air fryers, I can say that nabbing a solid model like this for well under £100 is a bargain worth springing for. This deal will expire when the sale ends on Monday 25 March and has a limited number of units available to claim, so if you’re interested, make sure you snap one up before it’s too late.

Did the Tower Xpress Combo 10-in-1 get a good review?