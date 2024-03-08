Salter Fuzion Dual Air Fryer EK5728 review: Divide and conquer dinner

Its match and sync functions add to this, with sync allowing you to start one drawer cooking and have the other finish at the same time, and match cooking two foods using the same time and temperature, without them becoming jumbled in the drawer. Match also comes in handy when you’re using the whole capacity of the drawer without the divider in place, as you can ensure compartment 1 and 2 have the same settings.

In testing, the Fuzion Dual Air Fryer performed well overall. For example, I was able to use the sync function to cook chicken quarters on the chicken programme (200°C for 25 minutes) at the same time as hash browns from frozen (200°C for 15 minutes) and have both compartments finish at the same time. I was just about able to squeeze in five pieces of chicken, four would have been a more comfortable fit, and six hash browns (the compartment will fit seven).

The hash browns emerged crisp, if not a little overdone on one side despite being shaken, while the chicken legs were cooked through with golden bubbled skin and their juices ran clear. I liked that there was no need to preheat and that times and temperatures could be adjusted even after cooking had started.