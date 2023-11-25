Tefal air fryer in HUGE Black Friday price drop

Back when we reviewed the Actify Genius XL, it was on the shelves for £270, this air fryer is a powerhouse with manual and automatic temperature controls, a viewing window, a self-stirring wand and a dishwasher-safe cooking basket. It’s packed with preset modes for everything from chips to desserts, ensuring your meals are cooked just right without any fuss. And for those who like to tweak their recipes, there’s a manual mode with a wide range of temperature settings​​.

Heating up almost instantly, the Genius XL 2in1 is great for quick meals. It particularly shines when cooking chips and breaded snacks, delivering crispy and evenly cooked results with minimal oil. The 2in1 feature, while not cooking both compartments simultaneously, still adds a level of convenience by cooking different meal parts in the same machine and keeping them warm. However, be aware that it’s a bit bulky and may require ample kitchen space​​​​.