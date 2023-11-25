Tefal air fryer in HUGE Black Friday price drop
Get the Tefal Actifry Genius XL 2in1 for a rock-bottom price this Black Friday
Snag a great Black Friday deal with the Tefal Actifry Genius XL 2in1; it’s now just £160, down from an average price of £202. This large air fryer, which earned a near-perfect four-star rating and a Recommended award from us, is all about making cooking easier and healthier.
With its hefty 1.7kg capacity, the Genius XL 2in1 is Tefal’s largest air fryer, ideal for cooking up to eight portions. It stands out with its dual cooking compartment, allowing you to whip up different foods separately. The bottom has a 360-degree stirring paddle for dishes like chips or stir-fries, while the top tray is perfect for foods that don’t need stirring, like spring rolls.
Back when we reviewed the Actify Genius XL, it was on the shelves for £270, this air fryer is a powerhouse with manual and automatic temperature controls, a viewing window, a self-stirring wand and a dishwasher-safe cooking basket. It’s packed with preset modes for everything from chips to desserts, ensuring your meals are cooked just right without any fuss. And for those who like to tweak their recipes, there’s a manual mode with a wide range of temperature settings.
Heating up almost instantly, the Genius XL 2in1 is great for quick meals. It particularly shines when cooking chips and breaded snacks, delivering crispy and evenly cooked results with minimal oil. The 2in1 feature, while not cooking both compartments simultaneously, still adds a level of convenience by cooking different meal parts in the same machine and keeping them warm. However, be aware that it’s a bit bulky and may require ample kitchen space.
The Tefal Actifry Genius XL 2in1 is a solid choice for those looking for an air fryer that can handle large portions and offer a variety of cooking options. This Black Friday deal makes it even more tempting, especially for those who value convenience in their kitchen gadgets. If you think this one will be a bit big for you, then check out our dedicated Black Friday air fryer deals roundup.