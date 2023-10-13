Tefal Easy Fry 3in1 air fryer review: Fry, grill and steam

Tefal’s Easy Fry 3in1 air fryer is a little different to the brand’s round, paddle-based models you might be more familiar with. Instead, the EasyFry looks like the majority of air fryers you see today, square in shape with a basket at the front.

What sets this particular model apart is its steam setting, which slowly releases water from the top of the appliance, turning it into steam in the basket for tender vegetables and protein. This is a feature that’s only typically seen on multi cookers and gives this model a slight edge over more basic air fryers.