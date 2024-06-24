The best affordable Ninja air fryer alternative, according to our expert

It’s true. I’ve tested dozens of air fryers over the last five years and while you generally get what you pay for when it comes to these tabletop ovens, there’s one stand out model that costs just £150 and can often be picked up for even less during sales periods such as Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day.

The Instant Vortex Plus Dual Drawer air fryer is a spacious Ninja alternative with a 7.6l capacity.

You can read my full Instant Vortex Plus review for the full lowdown but here are some highlights I think are worth pointing out if you’re thinking of buying.

What you get

Two 3.8l drawers – big enough for four small chicken breasts or four generous portions of chips

Clear viewing windows so you can check on food without disturbing the cooking process

Wide temperature range from 35ºC to 205ºC

Six cooking modes: air fry, roast, bake, reheat, grill and dehydrate

Sync function to cook two different things at once at different times and temperatures

Glossy, responsive touchscreen

What you don’t get

Preset cooking functions

High-heat quick cook settings (such as the Max Crisp on the Ninja Foodi)

No recipe booklet or cooking time advice for beginners

