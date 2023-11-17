The best Black Friday 2023 air fryer deals – LIVE
Stay up to date on all the best Black Friday air fryer deals with our exhaustive live coverage of all the top offers and bargains
Black Friday week has officially kicked off, with only seven days to go till the big day on 24 November. The deals have been coming thick and fast all month and a vast array of great offers are already live. This includes top Black Friday air fryer deals on a range of models, with this week set to see things heat up even further in terms of bargains. To see all the best Black Friday deals in a range of categories, check out our full hub page. Just interested in air fryers? Then keep reading.
An increasingly popular appliance in UK homes, there are more air fryers than ever to choose from this Black Friday, which is great news for consumers. However, between the wide range of models on offer and the price-fluctuation trickery employed by many retailers, it can be hard to know when you’re getting a good deal on a quality air fryer and when you’re simply being lured into a false economy. That’s where we come in. We’ve tested out hot dinners in more air fryers than you’ve had, well, hot dinners – plus, we’re up to date on their launch prices, average prices and RRPs, so we can always spot a true reduction when one pops up.
So, without further ado, let’s get to the deals, covered live here on Grey Friday (our affectionate term for the Friday before Black Friday, and an appropriate one too given the weather outside right now.)
10:19 | 17 Nov
Nab a MASSIVE 15L air fryer for just £109
Going for an average price of £157 on Amazon, the Proscenic T31 Oven-Style Air Fryer is now just £109 thanks to a stonking Black Friday deal. This air fryer picked up four stars and our Recommended award in our original review, as we praised its huge 15L capacity, handy app controls and connectivity, air frying performance and great range of rotisserie accessories which allow it to, for example, cook a whole chicken in as little as 45 minutes.
09:12 | 17 Nov
Best of the Yest(erday): Top deals from Thursday
While we hunt the top air fryer deals available today, let’s take a quick look back over our favourite offers from yesterday. Our Home Product of the Year, the multi-cooking Ninja Speedi, dropped from £205 to just £138, while our favourite air fryer overall, the Instant Vortex Plus Dual Drawer, was reduced from £150 to just £118. Elsewhere, stalwart Ninja options took on bargain prices: the Ninja AF100UK fell from £121 to just £79, while the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone came down from £190 to just £166. In the cheap air fryer deal of the day, the Tower T17023 2.2L went from budget to brilliant, dropping from £50 to just £27.
08:05 | 17 Nov
Good morning bargain hunters
We’re back at the deals hotdesk (it’s the same as our normal desk, but with more deals), ready to bring you exhaustive live coverage of all the best Black Friday air fryers deals currently on offer. We should be highlighting some great offers within the next hour, so stand by for some serious savings.