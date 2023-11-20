This Black Friday air fryer deal is simply INCREDIBLE
For a limited time over Black Friday, the five-star Instant Vortex Plus Dual Drawer air fryer has fallen to its lowest-ever price
This Black Friday, Amazon is offering the Instant Vortex Plus Dual Drawer air fryer for an exceptionally low price of £95, down from its average price of £148. This deal marks the lowest price the air fryer has ever been listed on the site. The Instant Vortex Plus, which has earned five stars and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, is celebrated for its versatility and performance in the kitchen.
As we cover in our full Instant Vortex Plus review, this is a premium 6-in-1 air fryer that excels at various cooking methods, including air frying, roasting, grilling, baking, reheating, and dehydrating. It features two 3.8L non-stick basket-style drawers and two non-stick grill plates, making it suitable for a wide range of dishes from chips to chicken breast. Its ClearCook see-through basket windows and bright interior lights allow for easy monitoring of food during cooking, enhancing the convenience of use.
Design-wise, the air fryer impressed us with its sleek touchscreen and stylish features. The Vortex Plus is robust for its price, with strong handles and baskets. It also boasts a glossy design that sets it apart from other models in its price range. While the touchscreen is highly responsive and includes useful features like a countdown timer and a preheating progression bar, it is made from soft, glossy plastic and may be susceptible to scratching in high-traffic kitchen areas.
Cooking with the Vortex Plus is efficient and yields excellent results. It offers a wide temperature range and the ability to cook different items simultaneously on different settings. Homemade chips, chicken breasts, and even a full English breakfast can be cooked to perfection in this air fryer. Despite its versatility, the Vortex Plus remains energy-efficient, using just 0.99kw/h at 200ºC with both baskets running, making it a practical choice for everyday cooking.
In summary, the Instant Vortex Plus Dual Drawer air fryer is a top-tier kitchen appliance, especially at its Black Friday price of £95 on Amazon. Its combination of functionality, design, and cooking efficiency makes it an excellent choice for those looking to enhance their culinary experience. Whether you’re an experienced cook or new to air frying, the Vortex Plus offers value that’s hard to beat.