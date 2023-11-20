This Black Friday air fryer deal is simply INCREDIBLE

This Black Friday, Amazon is offering the Instant Vortex Plus Dual Drawer air fryer for an exceptionally low price of £95, down from its average price of £148. This deal marks the lowest price the air fryer has ever been listed on the site. The Instant Vortex Plus, which has earned five stars and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, is celebrated for its versatility and performance in the kitchen.

View deal at Amazon

As we cover in our full Instant Vortex Plus review, this is a premium 6-in-1 air fryer that excels at various cooking methods, including air frying, roasting, grilling, baking, reheating, and dehydrating. It features two 3.8L non-stick basket-style drawers and two non-stick grill plates, making it suitable for a wide range of dishes from chips to chicken breast. Its ClearCook see-through basket windows and bright interior lights allow for easy monitoring of food during cooking, enhancing the convenience of use​​.

Design-wise, the air fryer impressed us with its sleek touchscreen and stylish features. The Vortex Plus is robust for its price, with strong handles and baskets. It also boasts a glossy design that sets it apart from other models in its price range. While the touchscreen is highly responsive and includes useful features like a countdown timer and a preheating progression bar, it is made from soft, glossy plastic and may be susceptible to scratching in high-traffic kitchen areas​​.