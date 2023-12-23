This Christmas air fryer deal is OUTRAGEOUS
Get the lowest EVER price on the Tower Xpress Pro Combo 10-in-1 air fryer this Christmas
Whether you need an air fryer for Christmas catering or daily family meals, the Tower Xpress Pro Combo is a great choice. This is especially true as you can now pick one up for the record-low price of just £85 in the Christmas sale. Down from an average price of £118 on Amazon, that’s a whopping saving of £33.
Air fryers are compact kitchen appliances that replicate the crispy texture of fried food by circulating hot air around the ingredients. They offer the advantage of cooking food faster with minimal oil, presenting a healthier alternative to conventional frying methods.
Most air fryers under £100 aren’t big or powerful enough to feed a whole family, but at the new bargain price of £85, the Tower Xpress Pro Combo is a fantastic exception to this rule. In our full Tower T17076 Xpress Pro Combo 10-in-1 review, we awarded it a stunning five out of five stars and Expert Reviews Best Buy award thanks to its huge 11 litre capacity and stunning array of features and accessories.
Among the typical air frying capabilities, one of these features is a rotisserie function for cooking a full chicken in record time. Despite being sceptical to try it, our reviewer Danielle said, “the fryer’s rotisserie function works like a dream” as it roasted a small roast chicken to perfection in just 45 minutes.
Alongside the cross-hatch crisping trays and rotisserie spit, you’ll get a pizza and steak cooking plate, a multipurpose metal rack, a kebab wheel with ten skewers and two heatproof silicone mitts. Better still, everything removable is dishwasher-safe which means you can save on that all-important cleaning time.
Essentially, the Tower 10-in-1 is a versatile must-buy that “produces top-notch air-fried meals, including wonderfully crisp chips, rotisserie meats and fish using little to no oil.” Now that you can buy it for its lowest ever price, you can’t go wrong. Just be sure to snap up this Christmas saving while it’s still available though, as it won’t stick around forever.