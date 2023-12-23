This Christmas air fryer deal is OUTRAGEOUS

Air fryers are compact kitchen appliances that replicate the crispy texture of fried food by circulating hot air around the ingredients. They offer the advantage of cooking food faster with minimal oil, presenting a healthier alternative to conventional frying methods.

Most air fryers under £100 aren’t big or powerful enough to feed a whole family, but at the new bargain price of £85, the Tower Xpress Pro Combo is a fantastic exception to this rule. In our full Tower T17076 Xpress Pro Combo 10-in-1 review, we awarded it a stunning five out of five stars and Expert Reviews Best Buy award thanks to its huge 11 litre capacity and stunning array of features and accessories.