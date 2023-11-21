This crazy Tower air fryer deal just got EVEN CHEAPER
The award-winning Tower 10-in-1 Xpress Combo air fryer has had its price slashed ahead of Black Friday
The Black Friday deals period brings with it an array of enticing deals, and for those who love to cook, Amazon’s offer on the Tower 10-in-1 Xpress Combo is particularly eye-catching. Now priced at just £85, down from its usual £118 and last week’s deals price of £92, this air fryer is not just any kitchen appliance – we gave it a perfect five stars and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award.
The Tower Xpress Pro Combo 10-in-1 air fryer stands out for its multi-functionality. Alongside standard air frying, the Xpress Combo’s rotisserie accessories and settings allow it cook a whole chicken in just minutes, as well as kebab skewers. Its pizza and steak cooking plate also give it a unique edge over other fryers.
In addition to its versatility, the Tower 10-in-1 Xpress Combo boasts user-friendly features such as intuitive controls and a variety of pre-set cooking programs, making it accessible for cooks of all skill levels. Its capacity is suited for both small and larger households, ensuring that you can prepare meals for one or the whole family with ease.
In our Tower Xpress Pro Combo review, we praised it for its excellent cooking performance. Whether you’re air frying crispy chips, roasting a chicken or baking a cake, this air fryer delivers consistent and delicious results. Its efficient cooking process not only saves time but also uses less oil than traditional frying methods, offering a healthier way to enjoy your favourite foods.
The current offer on Amazon makes the Tower 10-in-1 Xpress Combo an even more attractive purchase. Its reduced price, combined with its high-quality performance and versatility, makes it a worthwhile investment for any kitchen. With this Black Friday deal, it’s the perfect opportunity to upgrade your cooking experience or gift it to a loved one who enjoys culinary adventures.