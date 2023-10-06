Tower Vortx 5L Digital Air Fryer review: A brilliant sub-£100 fryer

The exterior of the Vortx 5L Digital is made from hard black plastic and houses the appliance’s control panel, which consists of an LED display and a number of touch screen buttons. With these buttons you can adjust the cooking temperature to between 50ºC and 200ºC, set it to operate for up to 60 mins, and select from a number of presets for common items such chips, fish, steak, chicken, vegetables and more.

Neatly balancing capacity, performance and price, the Vortx 5L is hard to beat for general value. However, there are notable options on either side of it in terms of price. On the cheaper end of the spectrum, the Tower T17023 2.2l Air Fryer (£30) is a compact, straightforward air fryer that will get the job done if you’re looking to cook for one or make small portions of sides – though at this price point, don’t expect any bells or whistles.

In terms of more expensive options, the Ninja AF160UK (£170) is slightly more capacious and has extra settings for roasting, dehydrating and reheating. The AF160UK also has its unique Max Crisp function, which is designed to be used on thinner, frozen foods and allows the air fryer to boost its cooking temperature up to 240°C.

If you want to maximise the power and versatility of your countertop cooker, our most highly recommended air fryer is the Instant Vortex Plus (£150). The Vortex Plus boasts two 3.8l cooking drawers, clear viewing windows, internal lights, a max cooking temperature of 205°C, plus settings for roasting, grilling, baking and more. Also of note are its handy Sync Finish and Sync Cook features: Sync Finish ensures both drawers finish in unison, regardless of temperature or cook time, while Sync Cook mirrors the settings on both drawers, for when you want to cook two portions of the same thing.