Save over £70 on this “near-perfect” Ninja air fryer for Black Friday

The Dual Zone is "what every good air fryer should be", and now you can get it for £128

The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer (AF300UK) is just £128 for Black Friday,

That’s a £72 discount on its £200 RRP, and a £35 reduction on its Amazon average price

We gave the Dual Zone a five star review and Best Buy award in our full length review, calling it “what every good air fryer should be”

If you haven’t already hopped onto the air fryer bandwagon, Black Friday is a great time to do so, with lots of tempting discounts on offer from Instant Pot, Ninja and more. For instance, the 4.7l Ninja Air Fryer Pro is £80 on Argos, and £9 cheaper than it was last Black Friday.

Also discounted is the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone, a spacious and capable air fryer that will currently cost you £128 direct from Ninja. That’s £72 less than its full price, or a £35 reduction on its Amazon average price of £163.

What did we think of the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer?

We gave the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer AF300UK a five-star review and a Best Buy award. Our tester Danielle Amato certainly sang its praises, calling it “near-perfect” and “what every good air fryer should be”.

You’ve got two 3.8l baskets, totalling a spacious overall capacity of 7.6l. It’s easy to use and has a good selection of features. What really impressed us was the Dual Zone’s Max Crisp function, which works amazingly for frozen foods: “In testing, this setting cooked 160g of potato lattices to crispy perfection in just six minutes, verses 15 minutes in a standard oven.” It also cooked 24 frozen nuggets in just eight minutes.

The last time we saw the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer discounted was during Amazon Prime Day, when it was £125. It’s not quite as cheap for Black Friday, but it’s certainly not far off. What’s more, this deal is available to everyone, not just Amazon Prime subscribers.

More Ninja Black Friday deals

If, for whatever reason, the Ninja Dual Zone isn’t for you, don’t fret: there are plenty more Ninja air fryers on sale – as well as other kitchen appliances such as coffee machines and grills:

And for the best of the rest this Black Friday, check out our Black Friday hub, which we’ll be keeping updated with the best deals on mattresses, headphones, laptops and more.