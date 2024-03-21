Amazon Spring sale live: The best UK deals in tech, home and more

Amazon Spring deals are here and I've chosen my favourite UK discounts from air fryers to phones

Amazon’s spring sale has arrived and I’ll be bringing you all the very best UK deals across a range of home, technology, fitness and beauty. The aptly named Amazon Spring Deal Days will run until midnight March 25th and most discounts are up for grabs whether you’re a Prime member or not.

I’ll be here from now until the 25th, posting my favourite deals from our team of expert deals hunters. What’s more, we’re only going to be posting deals of products we’ve tried, tested and reviewed ourselves, unless otherwise stated.

Whether you’re considering a smartphone upgrade, a new TV, want to finally get that air fryer you’ve been thinking about or just feel like browsing for a little treat, you’re sure to find something great on our live blog.

We’ll be updating our live pages every day with new and exciting deals, so be sure to keep this tab open and check back regularly to see what’s just dropped.

How can we spot a good deal?

Our team of expert reviewers have tested hundreds of products over the years across a range tech, home, health and beauty. In fact, because we’re always reviewing new products and updating our best-buy pages, we are able to keep track of price fluctuations throughout the year.

This means we’re able to spot a good price or deal when we see it. What’s more, we’ll always be transparent about a product’s price on Amazon, using its average price across the year as an indication of how much you’re actually saving. This also helps us to avoid using those often inflated RRPs, which can trick you into thinking a deal is much better than it actually is.

The best Amazon Spring sale deals in the UK

15:30 | 21 March

Coffee pod machines are a quick and easy way to get your coffee fix at home and I love this one from Nespresso. In our full review, we praised it for its ease of use and great selection of tasty capsules. With an average Amazon price of £128, you’ll be saving £53. Be quick though, this deal ends midnight 25 March.

14:30 | 21 March

If you’re quick, you can snap up a Google Pixel 7 Pro for just £534, saving you £199 on its average Amazon price of £833. This is its lowest-ever price and a great discount on what our reviewer has called a “flagship stunner from Google”.

12:00 | 21 March

With an average Amazon price of £44, you’ll be getting a tasty £14 saving on this nifty little smart speaker. Our reviewer calls it “the best compact smart speaker around” and I agree. It’s a great price and comes with bundles of smart features. Deal ends midnight 25 March.

10:00 | 21 March

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds2 Pro are just £139 in Amazon’s Spring sale. That’s £60 off their average price and brings them down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen. Our reviewer gave these wireless buds four out of five stars and a recommended award in his full review. With a comfortable design and great ANC, you can’t go wrong and this price is available on all colours, lilac, black and white.

9:15 | 21 March

Considering an air fryer but can’t justify the price of more premium models? This Tower 10-in-1 oven-style fryer is a great mix between price and features, and it’s not just £77 at Amazon, saving you £32 on its average price. In our tests, it cooked a whole rotisserie chicken in just 45 minutes and does an excellent job at other oven favourites too.

08:30 | 21 March

Another great deal back in stock now. The Ninja Speedi multi cooker with Speedi meals and air frying is now just £140 in Amazon’s sale, saving you £61 on the average Amazon price of £201. It nabbed a full five stars in our review and one our 2023 Product of the Year award due to its consistently top-notch results and amazing functionality.

08:17 | 21 March

