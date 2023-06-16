Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review: Prime Day discounts on this impressive affordable Mini LED QLED

The Omni runs the latest version of Amazon’s Fire TV operating system and supports HDR10, HDR10+ Adaptive, Dolby Vision IQ and HLG, which covers every current HDR format. The smart platform includes built-in Alexa, and offers a comprehensive selection of streaming apps, along with a full complement of TV catch-up services.

There’s a stereo sound system with 12W of power per channel, but no Dolby Atmos because the Omni is limited to Dolby Digital Plus. There are four HDMI inputs, although only one is HDMI 2.1. While the Omni can handle VRR, it’s only up to 60Hz due to the panel, and for the same reason, there’s no support for 4K/120Hz gaming.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review: Price and competition

The Amazon Fire TV Omni is available in four screen sizes: the 43in model retails for £550; the 50in version costs £650; the 55in screen size is priced at £750; and the bigger 65in TV reviewed here will set you back £1,000, though it was available for just £800 at the time of writing. When you consider all features available on the Omni, these prices are certainly competitive when compared to the alternatives.

If you are looking for similarly priced alternatives there’s the 65in Hisense U7 that retails for £760 and supports 4K/120Hz, or the 65in Samsung QN85B from last year, which offers all of the brand’s cutting-edge Neo QLED technology for £1,099. If you prefer an OLED TV, the 65in LG A2 is definitely worth considering at only £1,096.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review: Design, connections and control

The Amazon Fire TV Omni isn’t going to win any design awards, but it has a pleasingly minimalist appearance, with a bezel-less screen, a 20mm wide brushed metal strip along the bottom, and a gunmetal grey finish. The 65in model is 35mm deep at the top but widens out to 70mm towards the bottom, where the speakers and electronics are housed.

The overall build quality is generally good, and the 65in Omni weighs in at a solid 22kg. It sits on a pair of feet that provide 110mm of clearance for a soundbar, although you will need a fairly wide surface to install it on. Alternatively, you can wall mount using a 400 x 300mm VESA bracket.