AOC Agon Pro AG276QZD review: An affordable 240Hz OLED gaming monitor

The Agon displayed impressive uniformity of brightness, too. Dividing the screen into 25 swatches, I found all landed within the recommended tolerance range. Things proved a little more wayward when it came to ISO 14861:2015, with the swatches in the upper and lower bands falling just outside of the recommended tolerance, but you’d need a colorimeter to notice.

Out of the box, the monitor’s default gamma was bang on at 2.21, and the colour temperature was equally on the ball with a reading of 6,542K – near enough to the ideal 6,500K to make absolutely no difference.

Colour gamut volumes are broad, too, at 135% sRGB, 95.3% DCI-P3 and 92.7% Adobe RGB. Industry-standard sRGB and DCI-P3 colour profiles are built in; with the former enabled I recorded a Delta E variance of 1.12, while the latter yielded 1.6 – both perfectly acceptable even for colour-critical undertakings.

The Agon Pro AG276QZD lacks a Vesa TrueBlack HDR certificate, making do with basic HDR10, but the LG and Asus ROG rivals aren’t certified either. In practice, those wide gamuts and high brightness levels, allied to the infinite contrast ratio inherent in OLED technology, ensure that HDR content looks mighty impressive on this display.