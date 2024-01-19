Asus RT-AXE7800 Wi-Fi 6E router review: Fast, flexible and fairly priced

At any rate, the router acquitted itself well, outperforming the 5GHz-only AX59U and Linksys Hydra Pro 6E in almost every location. While it couldn’t match the top speeds of its most expensive rivals, it’s fast enough that that may not matter: for context, Zoom suggests that high-definition video calls require around 4Mbits/sec of bandwidth (0.5MB/sec), while Disney+ recommends 25Mbits/sec (3.1MB/sec) for 4k HDR streaming. In other words, the RT-AXE7800 should be sufficient for almost any home or small office.

It’s also notable that the Asus’ 5GHz coverage held up unusually well over distance, to the point that the RT-AXE7800 outpaced much pricier routers in the bathroom at the far end of my home.

For the widest possible reach you can enable Asus’ AiMesh feature to use another Asus router or extender as a managed range booster for the RT-AXE7800. Bear in mind though that backhaul communications between the router and the extender node will eat into your overall available bandwidth.

Switching to the 6GHz band reveals what the RT-AXE7800 is really capable of: close-range download speeds were more than 50% faster than on the 5GHz band, and 30% faster in the downstairs living room. Overall performance was in the same echelon as Netgear’s Wi-Fi 6E and 7 flagship routers, and almost precisely on par with the highly commended Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 (which makes sense, as that router has identical Wi-Fi radio specifications).