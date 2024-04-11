Sony boosts the bass with new ULT Power Sound speakers and headphones

The speaker supports Sony’s Party Connect functionality – which lets you connect it with up to 100 other compatible Sony speakers – and Stereo Connect, so you can join two together as a stereo pair. Other key specifications include a guitar and microphone input (a wireless mic is included in the box) and customisable 360-degree LED lighting.

I listened to it briefly and was taken aback by the sheer volume it can put out. At around 80% volume, it filled a medium-sized room in The Social nightclub with ease and I could feel the bassline on Tiesto’s The Business thudding in my chest. The Deep Bass mode successfully added extra low-end clout and sounded pretty good but I found the Attack Bass mode a little too savage; it felt like the mid-range and treble were straining to remain clear above the booming bass.

That might be exactly what those looking for a potent party PA system are after, however, although they’ll have to fork out a cool £1,000 for the pleasure when the ULT Tower 10 goes on sale.

