This Barbie Amazon Prime Day deal is a DREAM
Is your kid asking for a Barbie Dreamhouse? Well, you can get one for bargain price this Amazon Prime Day
Time is running out if you want to snap up a mega Amazon Prime Day saving. For instance, until midnight tonight, you can pick up the iconic Barbie Dreamhouse for just £175, a significant discount from the average price of £296. You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of this dazzling discount, but you can easily sign up for a free trial here.
The Barbie Dreamhouse is not just a dollhouse, it’s a 360-degree world of endless fun and creativity. This updated version redefines playtime with its open design, premium features and collection of over 75 storytelling pieces. Let your child’s imagination run wild as they explore the limitless possibilities it offers.
What sets this Dreamhouse apart is its versatility. It’s not just a place for dolls – it’s a pet paradise too. Complete with an adorable puppy figure, furry friends can enjoy the pet elevator, pet slide and even take a dip in the pet pool.
What’s more, the Dreamhouse provides a world of entertainment with ten distinct play areas: your child can cook up a storm in the kitchen, relax in the living room, host elegant dinners in the dining room, get ready for bed in the bedroom and even have a spa day in the bathroom. The closet, bonus room, balcony and pool add even more layers to the excitement. Oh, and then there’s the not-so-small matter of the biggest slide yet.
The fun doesn’t end there, though. The pool party can easily transform into a slumber party with space for four dolls to sleep comfortably, while the living room console becomes the ultimate sleepover spot with a starry backdrop.
Don’t miss your chance to give your little one the gift of their childhood with the Barbie Dreamhouse. This Amazon Prime Day deal, only available until midnight tonight, is your opportunity to create cherished memories filled with laughter, imagination and, most importantly, sliding.