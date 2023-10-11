This Barbie Amazon Prime Day deal is a DREAM

Time is running out if you want to snap up a mega Amazon Prime Day saving. For instance, until midnight tonight, you can pick up the iconic Barbie Dreamhouse for just £175, a significant discount from the average price of £296. You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of this dazzling discount, but you can easily sign up for a free trial here.

View deal at Amazon

The Barbie Dreamhouse is not just a dollhouse, it’s a 360-degree world of endless fun and creativity. This updated version redefines playtime with its open design, premium features and collection of over 75 storytelling pieces. Let your child’s imagination run wild as they explore the limitless possibilities it offers.

What sets this Dreamhouse apart is its versatility. It’s not just a place for dolls – it’s a pet paradise too. Complete with an adorable puppy figure, furry friends can enjoy the pet elevator, pet slide and even take a dip in the pet pool.