After a new mattress? Simba’s sitewide Black Friday deals are not to be missed

One of our favourite hybrid mattresses, the Simba Hybrid Pro is down from £1,299 to £948 in a king size. You can also add two Aerodown pillows for no extra charge.

Also discounted are Simba’s Hybrid Pillow (was £109, now £87) and Hybrid Duvet (king size was £249, now £199)

Following an investigation by the CMA, discounts from Simba are not as common than they used to be, so you don’t have long to take advantage of these prices

It’s Black Friday Eve. The big day is just around the corner, but discounts from brands and retailers have been flying through the door all week.

One such brand is Simba. The popular bed-in-a-box company was recently given a slap on the wrist by the Competition and Markets Authority over the way it communicates its prices and online sales. And as a result, big percentage-off discounts have been less common over the past year, which is a slightly jarring sight for someone accustomed to the bed-in-a-box market.

Nevertheless, Black Friday is (almost) here and with it: discounts. Simba is currently offering up to 30% off selected mattresses, as well as its other products such as pillows and bedding. Allow me to walk you through what I consider to be the pick of the bunch.

The best Simba mattress deals this Black Friday

One of our favourite Simba mattresses – the Hybrid Pro – is also the top high-end mattress in our best mattress roundup. Like most hybrid mattresses, it’s made from layers of memory foam and pocket springs (both microsprings and full length springs in this case), as well as having an upper wool layer for breathable comfort. Our tester found it comfortable and supportive and, while it’s an inevitable investment, it’s “a pleasure to sleep on and one of the best mattresses we’ve ever tested”.

On the topic of investments, a king size Hybrid Pro costs £1,299 at full price. But in the brand’s Black Friday sale, it’s £948. Alternatively, a double will cost you £899 (£1,119 RRP) and a single £599 (£799 RRP). You can also choose to add two Aerodown pillows (worth £60 each) for no extra cost.

Also discounted are Simba’s Natural Hybrid mattresses (previously labelled the ‘Earth’ range). We gave the Apex mattress a five-star review and Recommended award. It’s a “firm but fabulous” mattress that – like the rest of the Natural range – doubles down on the wool layers while also dispensing with memory foam and other synthetic materials.

Admittedly, the Apex is even more expensive than the Hybrid Pro. But in Simba’s Black Friday sale, a king size is down from £2,099 to £1,574, while a double is down from £1,999 to £1,499.

The best Simba bedding deals this Black Friday

Perhaps you’re happy with your current mattress but you’re in the market for some pillows, a duvet or a topper? As I said above, Simba’s bedding range is also discounted. The Hybrid pillow, for instance, is down from £109 to £87, as is the Body pillow, which we recently reviewed as a pregnancy pillow.

Simba’s Hybrid mattress topper, which is as comfortable and supportive as it is expensive, is currently down from £349 to £314 in a king size. While, on the duvet front, the Hybrid duvet is £199 in a king size (was £249).

We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for the latest and greatest deals this Black Friday. Check out our Black Friday hub, which we’ll update with notable discounts on smartphones, coffee machines, laptops and more.