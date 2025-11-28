To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

The Suri 2.0 sonic toothbrush will currently cost you £52 on Boots’ Deliveroo store

It’s also on offer on Suri’s website, at £84, marking the first time it’s been discounted since it launched earlier this year

The 2.0 is currently our favourite electric toothbrush. It cleans well, looks good and is simple to use. It also remedies a flaw in its predecessor with the inclusion of a pressure sensor

You can always get a discounted electric toothbrush during Black Friday – take my word for it. For instance, there are heaps of Oral-B electric toothbrushes on offer, from retailers such as Boots and Amazon.

I’m not here to talk about the latest Oral-B offers though. One of the top Black Friday toothbrush deals comes from Suri, with a £21 discount on its latest sonic toothbrush. At full price, the Suri 2.0 will cost you £105, but you can currently get it for £84.

What’s more, if you order the brush on Boots’ Deliveroo store (colour availability depends on selected Boots store), you can get it for a whopping 50% less. That brings the price down to just £52, plus service fees.

What did we think of the Suri 2.0 electric toothbrush?

The Suri 2.0 is one of our favourite electric toothbrushes on the market right now, earning a five star rating and Recommended award in my full-length review. Its simple to use, doing away with any unnecessary smart features and app connectivity. Battery life is impressive, it gives a good clean, and it comes with a number of nifty extras including a USB-C charging case with UV light for cleaning, and a magnetic wall mount. Not to mention it looks fantastic and its aluminium body feels much nicer in the hand than many other plasticky alternatives.

I concluded in my review: “The Suri 2.0 is one of the nicest looking and feeling, toothbrushes I’ve come across. Battery life is very impressive, it delivers a decent clean and if – like me – you find yourself exasperated by the heaps of unnecessary features and app integration offered by rival smart toothbrushes, you’ll surely appreciate Suri’s pared back approach. What’s more, with the introduction of a pressure sensor it has solved one of the main problems we had with its predecessor.“

How does this deal affect our recommendation?

One of my few complaints was that the pricing model of the Suri 2.0 didn’t allow you to purchase the toothbrush without all its accoutrements for a slightly reduced price (as you could with the original Suri brush). However, that’s less of an issue with these deals on the table – especially if you can get your hands on one at half price.

