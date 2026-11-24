The Suri Pro 2.0 was our favourite toothbrush in our most recent Product of the Year Awards, and now you can get it for £25 less

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A good toothbrush is a necessary investment. It’s also a potentially expensive one, with many electric toothbrushes – particularly sonic models packed with smart features and app integration – costing upwards of £100, and in some instances more than £500.

But ensuring good dental hygiene needn’t require taking out a mortgage on your toothbrush. During my time as Home Editor at Expert Reviews, I’ve reviewed plenty of models, at around £100 or less, that offer a thorough clean and a solid battery life.

Now, the Suri Pro 2.0 isn’t the cheapest electric toothbrush I’ve ever tested. It is, however, one of the best. And in the brand’s Black Friday sale, it’s on sale alongside the recently released Suri Core 1.0. Read on for or rundown of these Suri deals, as well as a short list of the other toothbrush savings on offer this Black Friday.

Suri Black Friday deals

1. Suri Pro 2.0: The best electric toothbrush overall

Black Friday price: £84 (with UV case), £69 (without case) | View deal at Suri

Retail price: £109 (with UV case), £89 (without case)

Pros Easy to use and uncluttered with unnecessary smart features

Easy to use and uncluttered with unnecessary smart features Great battery life

Great battery life Simple, minimalist design Cons Quite expensive given basic feature set

EXPERT REVIEWS SCORE: 5/5 (Best Buy) (Product of the Year Awards winner)

Suri’s flagship model, the Pro 2.0, is an attractive, minimalist sonic toothbrush: a brush that rids itself of all unnecessary smart features and instead focuses on nailing the essentials. In its mission to combat reliance on wasteful plastics, Suri has built its brush using an aluminium handle and plant-based brush heads. The result is a brush that feels great to use, and it provides a decent clean too. Considering its rather pared down feature set (you get two brushing modes, with a two minute timer and pressure sensor), it’s fairly expensive: £109 will get you the brush alongside its nifty UV charging case, while the brush alone will cost £89 (both come with a wireless charging stand and magnetic wall mount).

But in Suri’s Black Friday sale, you can get the Suri Pro 2.0, with charging case, for £84 (or £69 without), which makes it a much more competitive proposition.

Read our full Suri Pro 2.0 review

2. Suri Core 1.0: The budget option

Black Friday price: £50 | View deal at Suri

Retail price: £65

Pros Almost as good as the Suri Pro 2.0, for less money

Almost as good as the Suri Pro 2.0, for less money Impressive battery life Cons No charging case option

EXPERT REVIEWS SCORE: 5/5 (Recommended)

If the Suri Pro 2.0 is too expensive, even with its Black Friday discount, consider the brand’s latest model: the Core 1.0. This is essentially the more affordable alternative to the Pro. You don’t get the aluminium handle or the charging case, but it has a similarly stylish design – made from “bio-circular” plastic manufactured from waste materials – as well as a similar feature set and wireless charging.

The Suri Core 1.0 is also discounted in the brand’s Black Friday sale, down from £65 to £50.

Read our full Suri Core 1.0 review

More Black Friday electric toothbrush deals