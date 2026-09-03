Dyson CameraJet preview: Big Brusher is always watching

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Dyson loves taking something normal and making it weird – see its pioneering of the bladeless fan or the cyberpunky Dyson Zone headphones/breathing apparatus for reference – but the results of said weirdness are usually rather innovative. And now, it’s turning that curious engineering eye to toothbrushes.

The Dyson CameraJet has a couple of interesting new features to it, but the weirdest one is right there in the name, so let’s start with the camera. That’s right folks, even your toothbrush is watching you now.

The CameraJet features a 0.1-megapixel macro camera on the handle, just beneath the bristles. This isn’t simply to provide a POV that nobody asked for – though you can download the app and watch a live feed if you’re into that – it’s how the Gap Optical Targeting AI assesses your gnashers and locates gaps in between your teeth where plaque is likely to build up.

What happens next? Let’s talk about the other new feature. Once the GOT bot spots a gap between your teeth, it releases a precision burst of mouthrinse to clean the area. There’s a tank attached to the brush which contains the rinse (apparently exactly enough for one brushing session) and it can be refilled via the same station that charges the brush. The tank is also apparently anti-gravity in its design, meaning that the brush can deliver a precise burst of rinse no matter which way up you’re holding it.

The CameraJet supports both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, opening the door for features like guided brushing, maps of your coverage, different brushing and jet modes and – seriously, why – that cursed live view option. And despite the fun that I’ve had with my headline, Dyson assures that images aren’t stored on either the brush or in the cloud, so your tooth gaps remain nobody’s business but yours.

Essentially, the idea is that the camera locates and, in real-time, liquid-flosses gaps between your teeth as you proceed with your regular brushing routine. This is to address some of the most common dental hygiene issues – namely, interdental gaps and inconsistent flossing – so while it perhaps sounds a little overengineered, there is genuine need for innovation in this area, as the old fashioned method doesn’t appear to be working for a lot of people.

Now for the part you’re ironically clenching your teeth about, the price. At £429, this is undeniably expensive but, considering all of the features that Dyson has stuffed into the thing, it’s not as bad as I expected. Nor is it the most expensive toothbrush I’ve ever seen. As for whether or not it proves to be worth such a high price, we’ll have hands-on impressions (teeth-on impressions?) coming very soon, so stay tuned.