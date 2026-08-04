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1 / 14

Our rating Reviewed price £140 £139.99

Pros Lightweight

Lightweight Fast drying

Fast drying Smooth results Cons Limited heat and speed settings

Limited heat and speed settings No separate cool shot button

New hair dryers with brushless motors are better than their clunky predecessors in almost every aspect. They tend to be quieter, lighter and faster. And while you can pay an awful lot for fancy features, you can find decent models for around £100.

This is where the Laifen Neo High-Speed hair dryer sits. The company launched its first hair dryer in 2020 and since then has released multiple models, as well its electric shavers and toothbrushes. The Neo is the most expensive in the hair dryer range and is available in two models: the Neo and Neo Special, which diffuses essential oils into the hair.

I tested the basic model and was impressed by its striking colour-blocked design, light weight and speedy drying times. I’m certain this will be a brilliant choice for most people, but professionals or those who style their hair using a dryer should look elsewhere.

Laifen Neo High-Speed hair dryer review: What do you get for the money?

The Laifen Neo launched with an RRP of €150, or £140 on Amazon. Over on the latter, however, I’ve seen it drop to just shy of £100, which is a touch more expensive than our current best hair dryer, the BaByliss 3Q. The 3Q offers a little more versatility in its controls, but it’s far heavier and louder than the Laifen. So, depending on your priorities, the Laifen could easily top this competition.

2 / 14

It has two speed settings, controlled via the power switch, and three temperature settings selected via a button on the handle. This includes a continuous cool shot, a high heat setting and a gentler heat the company calls ‘child’ mode; in practice, this is no different to a standard hair dryer’s low heat setting. There are fewer heat and speed settings than I’d usually expect for a hair dryer at this price, but each is distinct enough to give the average user enough versatility without overcomplicating things.

5 / 14

The hair dryer comes with two attachments: a diffuser for defining and gently drying curls, and a concentrator nozzle for smoothing hair texture and adding shape. These attachments, which snap onto the front of the hair dryer magnetically, feel incredibly secure yet are easy to swap out mid-styling thanks to the cool touch vents at the side.

7 / 14

And, unlike clunky motors of old, this is incredibly light and compact. The whole hair dryer measures 31.2 x 12.7 x 8.3cm and weighs just 367g, making for comfortable use and easy storage. I also thought the 260cm cable was the ideal length for home use, though professionals might need something longer.

Laifen Neo High-Speed Hair Dryer,200M Negative Ions for Fast Drying £139.99 Check Price

How I tested the Laifen Neo High-Speed hair dryer

Starting with our technical standardised tests, I measured the hair dryer’s maximum sound levels using a sound meter, its maximum wind speed with an anemometer, and its weight. This gives a general idea of how quick and comfortable the hair dryer is to use.

8 / 14

Then, I used the hair dryer for a month. In that time, I rough dried my hair and did at least one full-on round brush blow dry, which allowed me to judge how easily the hair dryer worked to create more precise styles. Any usability niggles, or extra handy features were noted down here. Finally, I assessed the feel and appearance of my hair after drying.

What’s it like to use?

I particularly liked that the hairdryer wasn’t deafeningly loud. I measured the sound levels at 83dB; just a touch louder than the Cloud Nine Airshot Pro, which is the quietest hair dryer I’ve tested. You could easily use this hair dryer in one room without waking up the whole house.

9 / 14

As mentioned, the Laifen Neo is incredibly lightweight, and I was pleased to find it evenly weighted in use. That meant there was no risk of wrist strain when completing more time-consuming blow dries with a round brush.

Although it’s a simple cylinder, its handle had controls in an intuitive place that could be adjusted throughout styling without straining or readjusting my grip. The clear coloured LED ring at the back lights up blue, orange or red, which made it easy to see, at a glance, which setting was selected.

12 / 14

The only minor gripe I had was that it was missing a separate cool shot button, which would have been handy during full-on blow dries to save me scrolling through the heat settings. I also could have done with more granular heat and speed settings, to help me more precisely control the air while I was styling my hair.

How well does it work?

It’s impossible to complain about the results. After drying and styling, my hair felt smooth, shiny and healthy, thanks to the gentle heat and static reducing ‘ionic’ tech. Even at the highest temperature, it never felt too hot on the scalp, and I found the slower speed setting perfect for precisely styling the shorter sections of my hair. Or, on days where a full-on blow dry was off limits (which was often, since I tested this hair dryer during a heatwave) I found the Laifen Neo could quickly rough dry my hair without frizz or frazzling.

13 / 14

It dries fast too. Its brushless motor spins at 110,000rpm and, when I measured its maximum airflow, reached speeds of 19.1m/s. That’s not the fastest I’ve ever tested, but it still managed to dry my thick mane of hair in around seven minutes.

Laifen Neo High-Speed Hair Dryer,200M Negative Ions for Fast Drying £139.99 Check Price

Should you buy the Laifen Neo High-Speed hair dryer?

If you’re hoping to buy a light, quiet, and powerful hair dryer that gives great results with minimal effort, this is a great choice. It’s sensibly designed, easy to use and offers all the basics without overcomplicating things. And, while it should easily fit into a drawer, it would also look stylish sitting on a vanity.

That said, if you regularly use a hair dryer to style your hair with a round brush and would benefit from a dedicated cool shot button, you might want to look elsewhere. Likewise, professionals may want to choose something with a longer 3m cable and more powerful, versatile settings.