Best beauty boxes 2024: Our pick of the best letterbox beauty treats

Looking for the lowdown on the best beauty boxes around? You’ve come to the right place. These fab little packages are filled with gorgeous beauty and skincare products. They arrive in the post, usually (but not always) as part of a subscription service, and normally contain sample-sized items. Make-up and skincare are the most popular contents, but there are also specialist cartons for shaving and even sanitary products.

For those beauty junkies who can’t wait to get their hands on the latest new lipstick, bath bomb or razor – and who want to be surprised with new products every month – it’s time to splash out. Beauty boxes make great gifts too, if you fancy treating your nearest and dearest.

We’ve tested a selection of beauty boxes for variety, quality and value for money, and below you’ll find the ones that came out on top. If you’re not sure where to start with beauty boxes, our buying guide will help you to make an informed decision based on your needs and budget. For those already in the know, scroll on to find our top picks.

