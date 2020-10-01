Best beauty advent calendars 2022: Discover the latest beauty advent calendar launch dates and products for the UK
Whichever products you like using, here’s all you need to know about the best beauty advent calendars, including when to buy them
Every year in the run up to Christmas, beauty fanatics go on the hunt for the best beauty advent calendars. From the more affordable ASOS advent calendar to famous high-end brands like Liberty and Selfridges, the best value beauty advent calendars infamously fly off the shelves well before the start of the festive season.
So, if you’re here right now, you’re in luck because none of the best calendars have sold out just yet. In fact, many have yet to be released, so we’ll be updating this page with the latest information about release dates.
Today, almost every beauty and lifestyle brand sells an advent calendar full of products from makeup to accessories, skincare, hair products and even candles.
Beyond the fact they help pass the time between 1 December and the main event on the 25th, they’re also a fantastic way to experience brands that you may not have used before, or brands you’ve been meaning to try for some time, but didn’t want to take a risk on. After all, beauty products don’t always come cheap.
Many beauty advent calendars go on sale in the autumn, and many sell out incredibly fast, so if you’re keen to get your hands on a particular model, you’ll need to be quick.
If you don’t manage to get one in time for Christmas, all is not lost. You can usually pick one up on sale well into the new year but your options will be limited.
Below we’ve listed the best beauty advent calendars we’ve seen from the huge selection now on offer. We’ve handpicked those that include the best mix of products, for the greatest value for money, and to suit all budgets.
SPOILER ALERT! We’ve also revealed the full contents of each one, where possible, so if you don’t want to know, look away as you scroll past.
Best beauty advent calendars: Available now
- Best budget beauty advent calendar: ASOS Face + Body 25 Day Advent Calendar
- Best value advent calendar for all-round self-care: Look fantastic Advent Calendar
- Best for people who want to try new high end products: Selfridges Beauty Advent Calendar
- Best reusable advent calendar for hair and skin care: Loccitane Beauty Advent Calendar
- Best budget makeup advent calendar: Makeup Revolution You Are the Revolution Advent Calendar
- Best for high-end skincare: Liz Earle 12 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar
- Best for organic beauty: Holland and Barrett Beauty Advent Calendar
The best beauty advent calendars to buy in 2022
1. ASOS Face + Body 25 Day Advent Calendar: Best budget beauty advent calendar
Price: £85
If you or your loved one can’t decide which type of beauty products they want to receive in their advent calendar, why not buy one that has it all? With 29 products, one per day leading up to a makeup bag filled with five products on Christmas day, the ASOS beauty advent calendar is back for another year of treats. The calendar comes in a reusable tote bag and is stocked full of relaxing bath time products, high-end makeup, nailcare and other beauty-related delights. Because this calendar is worth over £300, its price of £85 makes it an absolute bargain.
Be warned though, the 25-day calendar has sold out well in advance of December for two years running, so make sure to snap it up soon. If you’re on the lookout for a men’s advent calendar, you can also get a 12-day men’s grooming version for £40. This also comes in a reusable tote bag, filled with high end products from brands like Elemis, The Ordinary and Barber Pro.
Key details — Worth: £315 (24 products), £121 (12 products); Product type: Beauty mix/ grooming products
What’s in it?
- Neom Bedtime Hero Travel Candle
- Elemis ProCollagen Night Cream
- Oskia Renaissance Mask
- Rituals Sakura Body Cream
- MAC Velvet Teddy Lipstick
- Iconic London Light and Glow Duo in True Golden
- Invisibobble Slim Sprunchie Duo in True Golden
- Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
- Dermalogica Special Cleansing Gel
- Bobbi Brown Smokey Eye Mascara
- ThisWorks In Transit Camera Close Up
- Popmask Sleep Over Self-Warming Sleep Mask
- Carmex Cherry Pot Lip Balm
- Le Mini Macaron Mini Nail Stickers
- Charlotte Tilbury Collagen Superfusion Facial Oil
- Earth Harbor Marina Biome Brightening Ampoule
- Olaplex No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask
- Psychic Sisters Mini Face Roller in Opalite Crystal
- MasqueBar Brightening Sheet Mask with Vitamin C
- ELF Lip Plumping Lip Gloss in Pink Paloma
- Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Adaptogens & Coconut Water
- Dr. PAWPAW 7-in-1 It Does It All Hair Treatment
- Sleek Face Form Blush
- BYBI Booster Serum
- Revolution Re-Loaded Palette in Velvet Rose
- Revolution Mini Infinite Fixing Spray
- Revolution Extra Hold Brow Glue
- Revolution Mini Baking Powder in Translucent
- Revolution Superdewy Liquid Highlighter in Pink Lights
2. Look fantastic Advent Calendar: Best value advent calendar for all-round self-care
Price: From £95
Candles, makeup, skincare, haircare, cleansing tools and a diffuser; what more could a person need to indulge in themselves this Christmas? Worth over £500, the Look Fantastic beauty advent calendar contains 26 products over 25 days, all from £80. Featuring iconic brands such as Drunk Elephant, Elemis and By Terry, this calendar has value for money that is simply jaw-dropping.
Not only are the products impressive, the packaging is ‘the beauty story’ themed, which means the calendar box folds open like a hardback book. That means it can be folded away everyday or, it still looks neat and festive on display. Whilst the price is advertised as from £95, the price may change depending on your shipping address, so don’t worry if yours costs a little extra. Regardless of the small variations in shipping price, you’ll be saving over £400 for the products so we still think it’s amazing value.
Key details — Worth: £507; Product type: Makeup, skincare, homeware
What’s in it?
- PMD Clean Mini
- Disciple Gua Sha
- By Terry Hydra-pressed Powder
- Rituals Ayurveda Mini Diffuser
- West Barn Co Gel Brows with Spoolie
- Elemis Pro Collagen Cleansing Balm
- Drunk Elephant Protini ™ Polypeptide Cream
- Iconic Triple Threat Mascara
- ESPA Optimal Skin Pro Moisturiser
- Demi Candle Femme Mini or Elle Mini
- Zelens Tea Shot Urban Defence Serum
- Sachajuan Hair Repair Mask
- The Ordinary Mandelic Acid 10% + HA
- BEAUTYPRO Warming Eye Mask
- Luvia 2 Pan Eyeshadow
- We Are Paradoxx 3-in-1 Hair Repair
- Revolution Lip Satin Kiss Lipstick & Pout Bomb Gloss
- Aroma Active Repair Cream Light
- Rodial Vit C Brightening Mask
- Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub
- Avant Velvet Perfecting Rose Sugar Scrub
- Inika Black Eye Pencil
- Emma Hardie Plump & Glow Hydrating Facial Mist
- Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Booster
- First Aid Beauty Bump Eraser Body Scrub
3. Loccitane Beauty Advent Calendar: Best reusable advent calendar for hair and skin care
Price: £165
After the success of its reusable advent calendar last year, Loccitane has released a brand new design for 2022. This year’s timeless festive design was hand-drawn by Éva Offredo, an award-winning French illustrator, and printed onto 100% recycled cotton. The handy design features a yellow loop at the top, which can be hung off a hook on the wall or the back of a door.
The product lineup features a selection of Loccitane’s bestselling products — from hydrating hand creams to silky conditioners to sweet perfumes, it’s got everything you need to feel pampered over the holidays. If you purchased the refillable calendar last year, a refill box is available to buy for £120, making the fabric calendar an initial investment of just £45.
Key details — Worth: £235 (with calendar), £198 (without calendar); Product type: Hair and skin care
What’s in it?
- Almond Shower Oil
- Divine Cream
- Néroli & Orchidée Eau de Toilette
- Intense Hand Balm
- Gentle & Balance Solid Shampoo
- Almond Milk Concentrate
- Shea Butter Hand Cream
- Cherry Blossom Shower Gel
- Herbae par L'OCCITANE L'Eau Eau de Toilette
- Oil-To-Milk Facial Make-up Remover
- Lavender Foaming Bath
- Relaxing Pillow Mist
- Osmanthus Shower Gel
- Almond Supple Skin Oil
- Gentle & Balance Conditioner
- Verbena Cooling Hand Cream Gel
- Herbae par L'OCCITANE Beauty Milk
- Immortelle Essential Water
- Shea Ultra Rich Lip Balm Certified Organic
- Shea Butter Foot Cream
- Overnight Reset Serum
- Radiance Face Scrub Pod
- Shea Verbena Extra-Gentle Soap
- Pink Sunrise Fruity Light Reflection Highlighter
4. Makeup Revolution You Are the Revolution Advent Calendar: Best budget makeup advent calendar
Price: £45
Stocked full of lip glosses, eyeliners, lipsticks, blush palettes and eyeshadow palettes, the Makeup Revolution advent calendar is hands down the best one for makeup lovers on a budget. Whilst Revolution keeps its products on the affordable end, this high street calendar is the perfect option for anyone just starting out with makeup, as it includes application tools and an almost full face. The only things that are missing from the calendar are foundation, mascara and concealer. You’ll also get access to a few exclusive products made specifically for this year’s calendar.
Despite their low price point, Revolution’s products have always been effective, pigmented and long-lasting. So, when you can get 25 days’ worth of products for half the price, it’s a no-brainer. Stock on these calendars is limited though, so be sure to snap one up before other beauty fanatics beat you to it.
Key details — Worth: £94; Product type: Drugstore makeup
What’s in it?
- Revolution Lip Liner Baby Pink
- Revolution Beauty Sponge Light Pink Small
- Revolution Brow Crayon
- Revolution Brow Defining Pencil
- Revolution Khol Eyeliner Black
- Revolution Detailed Eyeshadow Brush
- Revolution Fluffy Eye Brush
- Revolution Cream Eyeshadow Life
- Revolution Cream Eyeshadow Hope
- Revolution Lip Liner Chauffeur Nude
- Revolution Matte Lipstick Baby Pink
- Revolution Matte Lipstick Chauffeur Nude
- Revolution Clear Shimmer Lip Gloss
- Revolution Lip Oil Shine
- Revolution Liquid Lip Baby Pink
- Revolution Liquid Lip Chauffeur
- Revolution Lip Scrub
- Revolution Pressed Highlighter Condition
- Revolution Dewy Primer
- Revolution Pressed Contour Powder Shape
- Revolution Clear Brow Gel
- Revolution Eye Primer
- Revolution Mirror Unique Design
- Revolution Blush Quad Cheeky
- Revolution Reloaded Palette Prestige
5. Liz Earle 12 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar: Best for high-end skincare
Price: £65
Skincare can be expensive to test out, especially if you don’t know which products work for you. Luckily, this beauty advent calendar from Liz Earle gives you the chance to try out a whole range of their bestsellers, from the iconic cleanse&polish hot cloth cleanser to the instant boost face tonic. The brand’s products all use specially selected natural botanicals to leave your skin feeling nourished and glowing.
The 12-day selection contains both full-size products and luxury miniatures, so you’ll be able to get a taste of the products before committing to having any of them in your everyday skincare routine. Better still, the calendar packaging has a soft red and green colour palette that will fit with any festive decor.
Key details — Worth: £164; Product type: Skincare
What’s in it?
- Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser
- Cleanse & Glow Transforming Gel Cleanser
- Gentle Face Exfoliator
- Instant Boost Skin Tonic
- Eyebright Soothing Eye Cleanser
- Skin Repair Light Cream
- Superskin Moisturiser with Natural Neroli
- Balancing Gel Mask 15ml, Superskin Alt-Retinol Booster
- Superskin Alt-Retinol Skin Paste
- Superskin Superlip Balm
- Orange Flower Botanical Hand Repair
- Pure Cotton Cloth
6. Selfridges Beauty Advent Calendar: Best for people who want to try new high end products
Price: £210
When it comes to high end products, Selfridges never miss a beat. That’s why their beauty advent calendar is always a bestseller. It’s packed full of 26 luxury beauty products, 12 of which are full size, including brands such as r.e.m beauty, Kate Somerville and Charlotte Tilbury. With that many products to try out, you’ll be spoilt for choice throughout the Christmas season.
You’ll also get a complimentary Selfridges beauty concierge appointment card. That entitles you to shop around Selfridges with a designated beauty expert who will give you personalised advice on how to achieve your beauty goals. So, not only will you be able to try out 26 new high-end beauty products, but you’ll also be able to get complimentary personalised advice to revitalise your beauty routine. There’s no better way to get a new-year, new me routine.
Key details — Worth: over £800; Product type: Luxury beauty mix
What’s in it?
- MAC – Matte Lipstick – Avant Garnet
- Westman Atelier – Lit Highlight
- Pat McGrath – Divine Rose Blush
- Aveda – Botanical Repair Shampoo 50ml & Botanical Repair Conditioner
- Milk – Hydro Grip Primer
- Biossance – Marine algae Eye Cream
- Paula's Choice – Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid
- 111SKIN – Vitamin C Booster
- r.e.m beauty – At The Borderline Kohl Pencil Eyeliner & Dream Lashes
- Grow n Show
- Gisou – Honey Infused Hair Oil
- Augustinus Bader – Rich Cream
- Dr Barbara Sturm – Hyaluronic Serum
- Vida Glow – Marine Collagen 6 day sample pack & Hum Glow Sweet Glow
- Face Halo – 1 Face Halo
- Charlotte Tilbury – The Queen of Glow Eye Shadow Palette
- Kylie – Liquid Matte Lip – 707 Khlo
- Over Rose – Mini Nudesse Candle
- Kate Somerville – Exfolikate
- Escentric Molecule – 01
- Ren – AHA Smart Body Serum
- Vyrao – Witchy Woo
- Maison Crivelli – Hibiscus Mahajad EDP
- Olaplex – No. 3
- Sana Jardin – Sandalwood Temple
- Le Labo – Another 13
- Selfridges Beauty Concierge Appointment Card
7. Holland and Barrett Beauty Advent Calendar: Best for organic beauty
Price: £55
If you want to dip your toes into the world of natural skincare, Holland and Barrett’s advent calendar is a great place to start. While the brand may be best known for its vitamins and pricey health foods, the beauty advent calendar is always excellent value. It’s ideal if you want to try a wide range of organic beauty products from bigger companies like Weleda and Dr Organic, as well as independent brands such as Fushi and Tisserand.
Last year, for just £45 you could get 24 different items, most of which were full-size products. This year, whilst the full range of products has yet to be released, the calendar will come with 25 days’ worth of products worth £180 in total, for just £55.
Key details — Worth: £180; Product type: Organic health and beauty products
What’s in it?
- Weleda Skin Food Body Lotion
- Vitaskin Vitamin C Cleansing Balm
- Pip & Pod Dragonfruit Face Scrub
- Q&A Hyaluronic Acid Moisturiser
- FRUU Watermelon Lip Balm
- Oliva Pure Olive Oil Soap
- Miaroma Frankincense Essential Oil
- Tisserand Total De-Stress Moodfix Mist
- Dr Organic Rose Eye Serum
- Westlab Mindful Bathing Salts
- Evolve Hyaluronic Serum 200
- Nature's Bounty Beautiful Skin Raspberry Flavour Gummies
- Urban Veda Reviving Renewal Night Cream
- Salt of the Earth Spray Deodorant
- Ethique Pinkalicious Mini Shampoo bar
- The Guardian Mini Conditioner Bar
- Naturtint Hairfood Goji Revitalising Mask
- Fushi Jojoba Golden Organic Oil
- Aromaworks Lemongrass & Bergamot Candle
- Vita Coco Coconut Oil
- Faith in Nature Dragon Fruit Body Wash
Buy now from Holland and Barrett
Best beauty advent calendars coming soon:
8. Liberty London Beauty Advent Calendar: Best luxury beauty advent calendar
Price: £245
Liberty was one of the very first companies to launch a beauty advent calendar before they became so mainstream, and each year it proves why it’s still one of the best. This year’s calendar is set to launch on 28th September this year, containing 25 days’ of products worth a whopping £1065, it’s the most decadent calendar you can buy.
When we say this one’s going to fly off shelves, we don’t mean a slow flight. We’re talking concord speeds as last year’s Liberty beauty advent calendar became the fastest selling product in Liberty London’s 145 year history. Whilst it’s not affordable by any stretch of the imagination, it’s the perfect way to make yourself or a loved one feel luxurious this Christmas.
Key details — Worth: £1065; Product type: luxury beauty mix; Release date: 28th September 2022
What’s in it?
- Rose inc travel brow renew gel
- Mz skin hydra lift golden face mask
- Vilhelm parfumerie peony couture
- Carriere Freres tomato candle
- Le labo the matcha edp
- Davines oi oil
- Hair by Sam Mcknight deeper love treatment mask
- Wild source miracle oil
- The seated queen cold cream
- Liberty votive candle
- (malin+goetz) resurfacing face serum
- Sunday Riley auto correct eye cream
- Votary super seed nutrient cream light
- Verden arborealist bath oil
- Ren clean skincare glycol lactic radiance renewal mask
- 111skin rose quartz exfoliating mask mini
- Zelens emulsion d
- Dr. Barbara Sturm the good c vitamin c serum
- Aromatherapy associates clear mind rollerball
- QMS medicosmetics advanced collaged serum in oil
- Dr Sebagh retinol night repair
- Venn vitamin b activated all-in-one concentrate
- Surratt lipslique in eglantine
- Trish Mcevoy tubing mascara
- Larry King haircare a social life
- Aveda botanical repair leave in treatment
- L:A bruket lip balm
- Uoma beauty drama bomb mascara
- Bamford citrus or safe body wash
- Kate somerville exfolikate intensive
9. Charlotte Tilbury Diamond Chest of Beauty: Best high-end makeup beauty advent calendar
Price: £150
While Charlotte Tilbury is a top-rated makeup brand, some individual items can be a bit too costly to commit to if you’ve never tried them before. That’s why the beauty advent calendar is a popular option: it’s an easy way to try a range of its best-selling products for less money. It’s still not cheap, but you do get a full-sized lip oil, liquid highlighter, eyeshadow pencil, brow gel, and lipstick as well as seven other favourites in smaller sizes. If you want to give yourself or a loved one a proper luxury makeover, this is the ideal gift.
Right now it’s unclear when the 2022 beauty advent calendar will be available to buy, but keep an eye on this page as we’ll be updating you as soon as it becomes available.
Key details — Worth: £244; Product type: High-end makeup; Release date: Unspecified
What’s in it?
- Charlotte’s Magic Lip Oil Crystal Elixir
- Hollywood Beauty Light Wand in Spotlight
- Colour Chameleon in Golden Quartz
- Brow Fix
- Matte Revolution in Catwalking
- Charlotte’s Magic Cream
- Charlotte’s Magic Serum Crystal Elixir
- Wonderglow
- Rock ‘N’ Kohl eyeliner in Barbarella Brown
- Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! mascara in Super Black
- Lip Cheat lip liner in Hot Gossip
- Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray
10. Marks and Spencer Beauty Advent Calendar: Best value advent calendar
2021 Price: £40
This isn’t just any beauty advent calendar, this is a Marks and Spencer beauty advent calendar, which means it’s absolutely chock full of luxury beauty goodies on the cheap — 25 days’ worth, to be exact. Whilst this years’ lineup and release date hasn’t been unveiled yet, last year’s box included big beauty names such as L’Occitane, Aveda and Phillip Kinglsey.
Last year the M&S beauty advent calendar retailed at £40, making it one of the cheapest calendars on our list, although this low price came with the condition it must be purchased along with a shop of £30. However, that shop could include groceries, clothing or homeware, making it easy enough to hit the spending target, especially for those stocking up on Christmas food or pressies in advance.
Key details — Worth: Unreleased; Product type: Mixture of high-end beauty products; Release date: Unspecified
What was in last year’s box?
- Autograph Colour Balm Lip Shine
- Apothecary Calm Body Wash
- Aveda Botanical Repair Strengthening Leave-In Treatment
- Emma Hardie Moringa Cleansing Balm
- L’Occitane Shea Shower Oil
- Prai 24K Gold Wrinkle Repair Night Crème
- Ren Evercalm Global Protection Day Cream
- Alpha H Rose Liquid Gold
- Pure Super Hydrate Day Cream
- Fragrance Society Orange, Bergamot & Lemon Grass Hand Cream
- Formula Absolute Sleep Cream
- Eyeko Black Magic Travel Size Mascara
- Eyeko Black Magic Liquid Eyeliner
- Ren Kelp Body Wash
- Ren Kelp Hand Lotion
- L’Occitane Precious Cream
- Nails Inc Tis The Season To Sparkle Nail Polish
- Percy & Reed Wonder Balm Hair Primer
- Philip Kingsley Pure Colour Gloss
- Philip Kingsley Elasticizer
- Prai Ageless Hand Crème
- This Works Stress Check Breathe In
- Stila Smudge Stick Waterproof Eyeliner
- Ultrasun 30SPF Lip Protection
- Shay & Blue Tallulahs Camellia Natural Spray Fragrance
11. FeelUnique Beauty Advent Calendar: Best for premium products
Price: £139
Feelunique features frequently on our website due to its good-value, premium beauty products, and its 2021 beauty advent calendar was no exception. Not only did it contain popular products from Elemis, Huda Beauty and Clarins, but owners of this shiny calendar were treated to 27 items over 25 days, which reached a total value of £385. That meant you weren’t only getting a full 25-day calendar but you could also expect some bonus treats.
This year, we’re expecting the FeelUnique’s beauty advent calendar to be no different. That is, in terms of value and quality; the products will of course be different year-on-year. However, there have not yet been any announcements as to the product lineup, or the release date of this advent calendar. You can, at least, sign up to receive updates if you’re super keen to get your hands on one when they come out.
Key details — Worth: £711; Product type: Beauty mix/ grooming products; Release date: Unspecified
What was in last year’s box?
- Huda Beauty Nude Obsessions Rich Palette
- Elemis Oxygenising Night Cream
- Grown Alchemist Enzyme Exfoliant: Papin & Amino Complex
- Laura Mercier Rouge Essential Silky Lip Creme Stick in A La Rose
- Charlotte Tilbury Eye Cream
- Clarins Beauty Flash Balm
- Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Rollerball
- Tan-Luxe Super Glow Hyaluronic Self-Tan Serum 10ml
- Korres Wild Rose Night Brightening Sleeping Facial
- BY Terry Baume de Rose Flaconnette Liquid Lip Balm
- Emma Hardie Protect & Prime
- Delilah Eyeshadow Brush
- Rodial Pink Diamond Mask
- Wishful V Chin Lift Mask
- Lixirskin Universal Emulsion
- Sol De Janeiro Bom Dia Cream
- Molton Brown Rhubarb & Rose Bath & Shower Gel
- Philip Kingsley Elasticizer
- We Are Paradoxx Game Changer Hair Mask 75ml
- Nuxe HP Body Oil Multi Purpose
- Balance Me Vitamin C Repair Serum
- Filorga Scrub & Detox
- Prai Throat and Decolletage Creme
- AHAVA Mineral Hand Cream
- Medik8 Surface Radiance Cleanse
- First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub
- Lazartigue Repair Hair Mask
12. Cult Beauty Advent Calendar: Best for beauty aficionados
Price: £235
Cult Beauty’s advent calendar is a firm favourite among beauty fans. The website stocks the latest beauty must-haves and its calendar is a great way to sample hits from the likes of The Ordinary and The Inkey List, as well as luxury beauty from Victoria Beckham and Charlotte Tilbury. For that reason, this advent calendar always sells out fast – in fact, the first drop in 2021 had sold out before November.
This year, Cult Beauty are launching their biggest and best value beauty advent calendar yet. It contains 37 products, including 13 full-sizers and six products to try behind door 25! Its total valus is over £1000, rivalling that of the original high-end beauty advent calendars from Liberty and Selfridges despite only launching its calendar in 2019. Keep your eyes peeled for the release dates, or sign up to the waiting list to be the first to hear the latest information.
Key details — Worth: Over £1000; Product type: Luxury beauty mix; Release date: Unspecified
What’s in it?
- 111SKIN - deluxe size Oxygen Express Mask
- Augustinus Bader - discovery size The Rich Cream
- Biossance - full size Squalane and Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum
- Briogeo - travel size Be Gentle, Be Kind Avocado + Kiwi Mega Moisture Superfood Hair Mask
- BYOMA - full size Moisturising Gel Cream
- Charlotte Tilbury - full size Bigger Brighter Eyes in 'Exagger-Eyes'
- Color Wow - travel size Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
- Cult Beauty - full size Mulberry Silk Sleep Mask in 'Pink'
- Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare - travel size Alpha Beta Pore Perfecting & Refining Serum
- Dr. LEVY Switzerland - full size Pollution Shield 5PF
- Drunk Elephant - travel size Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser
- FARMACY - full size Honey Halo Ultra-Hydrating Ceramide Moisturiser
- Glow Recipe - travel size Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops
- Hair By Sam Mcknight - travel size Deeper Love Intense Treatment Mask
- Hair Gain - travel size Nourishing Miracle Treatment Hair Mask
- Hourglass - travel size Caution Extreme Lash Mascara
- Huda Beauty - full size Power Bullet Cream Glow Sweet Nudes in 'Sweet Cheeks’ or Bossy Browns in ‘Hustla’
- HUM Nutrition - travel size Hair Sweet Hair
- Jo Loves - travel size A Home Candle in ‘Christmas Trees’
- K18 - travel size Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask
- LANEIGE - full size Lip Sleeping Mask in ‘Chocolate’
- Laura Mercier - travel size Pure Canvas Hydrating Primer
- MALIN+GOETZ - full size Dark Rum Perfume Oil
- Medik8 - travel size r-Retinoate Intense
- NIOD - travel size Multi-Molecular Hyaluronic Complex
- Pai Skincare - travel size The Impossible Glow Hyaluronic Acid Highlighting Drops in 'Champagne'
- REN CLEAN SKINCARE - full size Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream
- RÓEN - full size RÓGLOW Skin Stick in ‘Glazed’
- Sachajuan - travel size Scalp Shampoo
- Sachajuan - travel size Scalp Conditioner
- Sol de Janeiro - travel size Bom Dia Bright Cream
- Sunday Riley - full size C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum
- Supergoop! - travel size Unseen Sunscreen SPF 30
- The INKEY List - full size Polyglutamic Acid Serum
- Virtue - deluxe size Healing Oil
- Youth To The People - full size Adaptogen Deep Moisture Cream
- Zelens - travel size Power D Fortifying and Restoring