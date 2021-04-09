Best memory foam mattress topper: Add a layer of foam comfort to your mattress

Whether you’re looking to revive an old mattress, or to add an extra layer of comfort on a bed that’s too firm, a mattress topper is an affordable alternative to forking out on a new mattress.

There are, of course, a few factors to take into consideration when picking a mattress topper, such as how deep your topper should be, whether memory foam is right for you, and whether or not you should even buy a mattress topper in the first place. These are all points that we’ll cover in our buying guide before moving on to our pick of the best memory foam mattresses currently available.

If you’re hunting for an extra layer of padding for your mattress but haven’t settled on the idea of memory foam, our main mattress topper roundup may be a useful point of reference. However, regardless of your sleeping style and budget, this roundup will help you to find the best memory foam topper for you.

How to choose the right memory foam mattress topper for you

Do I even need a mattress topper?

Before we even get onto the question of what type of mattress topper you should buy, you should probably first ask yourself whether a mattress topper is right for you. If you’re finding that your mattress is already soft enough, then the answer to this question is probably no. Putting a memory foam mattress topper on top of an already soft mattress could make it feel softer still, and you’ll end up feeling like you’re sinking into your mattress at night.

On the other hand, if you want to soften up a firm bed, or add more comfort without splurging on a new mattress (not to mention going through the hassle of getting rid of your old one), then read on. A mattress topper can also be a good way to protect a new mattress from wear and tear.

Why memory foam?

Memory foam provides comfort and support as well as pressure relief, by moulding to the contours of your body rather than pressing on them. As such, it’s a good choice of material for those who sleep on their side, suffer from painful joints, or are easily interrupted by a partner who moves around in bed a lot.

A memory foam mattress topper is (in most cases) much cheaper than buying a memory foam mattress. A topper can also help reluctant buyers decide whether memory foam is right for them before committing to a full-on memory foam mattress.

However, there are a couple of downsides to memory foam. It can retain heat, making foam toppers potentially problematic for those who are prone to getting hot in bed, and it sometimes carries an unpleasant chemical odour for a few days after it’s first unpacked.

What size should I buy?

Since mattress toppers are fitted as an extension on top of a mattress, rather than lying loose like a duvet or a blanket, they must match the mattress size. For reference, we’ve included the sizes below:

Single mattress topper: 90cm x 190cm (3ft x 6ft 3in)

90cm x 190cm (3ft x 6ft 3in) Double mattress topper: 135cm x 190cm (4ft 6in x 6ft 3in)

135cm x 190cm (4ft 6in x 6ft 3in) Kingsize mattress topper: 150cm x 200cm (5ft x 6ft 6in)

150cm x 200cm (5ft x 6ft 6in) Super king mattress topper: 180cm x 200cm (6ft x 6ft 6in)

180cm x 200cm (6ft x 6ft 6in) Emperor mattress topper: 200cm x 200cm (6ft 6in x 6ft 6in)

What about depth?

Depth refers to how thick the mattress topper is. The thickness of your mattress topper will depend on how much padding you want from it. To give you an idea of range, we’ve tested toppers as thin as 2.5cm, and as thick as 7cm, with 5cm often being a comfortable middle ground.

How much do I need to spend?

Because we’re focussing exclusively on memory foam options for this roundup, the toppers here will be more expensive than some of the non-foam options featured on our main mattress topper page.

Some memory foam mattress toppers, as you will notice here, can cost as much as some mattresses, with our most expensive entry at £895 for a double. Don’t panic: you don’t need to spend that much if you’re after a good foam topper, but you shouldn’t expect to spend any less than £100.

The best memory foam mattress toppers to buy

1. Panda Memory Foam Bamboo mattress topper: Best overall memory foam topper

Price: From £100



This 5cm foam mattress topper from Panda is wonderfully comfortable and supportive. The brand’s temperature-regulating, gel-infused memory foam cradles the body, but isn’t so soft that it feels like you’re sinking too far into it. Having tested it on a reasonably firm mattress, we found it great for sleeping on our side or back.

The topper’s cover, made from breathable and sustainable bamboo, can be removed and washed at temperatures of up to 40 degrees. The corner straps that secure the topper to your mattress are also a fantastic feature, and one that we haven’t seen from many rivals.

We can wholeheartedly recommend the Panda foam topper if you’re after an extra layer of comfort but don’t want to feel like you’re being swallowed by your bed. It’s not bad value for money either, starting at £100 for a single and increasing to £140 for a double and £160 for a king.

Plus, it comes with a 10-year guarantee and a 30-night trial period, at the end of which, if you’re not pleased, you can return the topper for a full refund. What more could you ask for?

Key features - Thickness: 5cm; Sizes: Single - super king; Warranty: 10-year guarantee; Trial period: 30 nights; Machine washable cover? Yes

2. Silentnight Impress, 5cm: Best budget memory foam mattress topper

Price: £120 (double)



Silentnight’s Impress memory foam mattress topper has gone up in price since we initially featured it as the budget foam option on our best mattress toppers roundup. The 5cm topper now starts at the same price as the Panda topper (£100 for a single). However, when you get to double and king size, the Silentnight topper is marginally cheaper than its rival.

You get a choice of thickness: We tested both the 5cm and the 2.5cm Impress, with the 5cm version coming out on top. It’s not the most flattering-looking topper, resembling a large sponge underneath the washable cover, but it does the job of providing a layer of comfort on top of a firm mattress.

It’s noticeably softer than some of the other foam toppers we tested, so don’t expect it to completely revive a worn out mattress. And if you’re after more support, we’d ultimately recommend paying that little bit extra for the Panda topper. That said, if you’re looking to pay as little as possible, it’s still one of the cheapest memory foam toppers you’ll come across.

Key features - Thickness: 5cm; Sizes: Single - king; Warranty: 2-year guarantee; Trial period: 60 nights; Machine washable cover? Yes

3. Tempur Mattress Topper 7: Best luxury memory foam mattress topper

Price: £895 (double)



On the other end of the budget spectrum is the Tempur 7 mattress topper, by far one of the most expensive foam toppers available. At almost £900 for a double, you could buy a whole new mattress and still have change to spare

However, if it’s a luxury mattress topper you’re after, the Tempur 7 certainly doesn’t disappoint. Measuring 7cm deep, it’s a hefty thing and one of the densest foam toppers we’ve tested. As such, it has that characteristic “Tempur” feel. Indeed you can feel it slowly moulding to your body as you lie on it.

Made from good-quality memory foam, the Tempur 7 offers superb levels of comfort and support. However, it does make your bed noticeably warmer so is perhaps not the best option for hotter summer nights, or for those prone to becoming too hot in bed.

If you’re unsure, Tempur gives you plenty of time to make your decision, with a 100-night trial period.

Key features - Thickness: 7cm; Sizes: Small single - super king; Warranty: 10-year guarantee; Trial period: 100 nights; Machine washable cover? Yes



4. Octasmart Deluxe Mattress Topper: Best breathable foam topper

Price: £500 (double)



Dormeo’s Octasmart range of toppers are unique in that they use a layer of foam “springs”, which are designed to maximise breathability. In the Octasmart Deluxe (the brand’s most expensive foam topper), this layer is sandwiched between two layers of memory foam.

Dormeo claims that this spring layer is eight times more breathable than traditional memory foam and, while we don’t know the exact science behind this claim, it did make for a cooler night’s sleep, particularly when compared to the Tempur 7. The topper’s anti-allergenic cover (which can be removed and washed at 40°C) is also covered in small hexagonal “comfort pockets” which give the topper a slight bumpy feeling. This is subtle, though, and doesn’t negatively impact the topper’s comfort.

On the contrary, we found the Octasmart Deluxe to be a very comfortable foam topper. It’s softer and less dense than the Tempur 7, and it’s also much cheaper at £395 cheaper for a double. It’s lighter too, and it comes rolled up in a handy carry case: this is a nice touch, although getting it back in might be a tricky task.

Key features - Thickness: 7cm; Sizes: Single - super king; Warranty: 8-year warranty; Trial period: 60 nights; Machine washable cover? Yes



5. Octasmart Essentials Aerocell Mattress Topper: Best value topper for a firmer feel

Price: £129 (double)



Dormeo’s budget offering is great value for money. At £129 for a double, it’s marginally cheaper than the Panda topper, while the trial period is twice as long (60 nights). Plus, you get a free pillow worth £30 with your purchase.

The inside of the topper works in a similar fashion to the Octasmart Deluxe (see above). Yet rather than individual foam springs, the topper contains a top layer of air filled cells for breathability. That said, we found that the USP of the Essentials topper is the choice of “comfort grade”. As well as plush memory foam, the topper is also available in an ‘aerocell’ variant – perfect for those who prefer a firmer feel, or who sleep on their back or front. Indeed, when testing this aerocell topper, we found it to be very supportive, yet not compromising in comfort.

You don’t get Panda’s corner straps nor its machine-washable cover, but the Octasmart Essentials foam mattress topper is another great value choice.

Key features - Thickness: 5cm; Sizes: Single - super king; Warranty: 8-year guarantee; Trial period: 60 nights; Machine washable cover? No

