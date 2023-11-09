Best Black Friday Vacuum cleaner deals: LIVE
We’ve found the best Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals from top brands including Dyson, Shark, Hoover and more
If you’re hoping to find a vacuum cleaner bargain this November, you can find all the best Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals here. No matter if you’re a die-hard Dyson fan, a stickler for Shark, or prefer a classic Hoover, we’ve scanned the shelves for the best Black Friday savings.
On this page, you’ll find plenty of vacuum cleaners at a range of price points, all with hefty discounts. We’ll be updating it regularly so you’ll always have the best deals right at your fingertips. Check back regularly to find the best deals for you just as they go live.
For more amazing savings, check out the Expert Reviews Black Friday deals hub, which will show you the very best deals on all kinds of tech.
The best Black Friday Vacuum Cleaner deals – LIVE
9 Nov | 17:30
Hoover HF500 cordless vacuum is PHENOMENAL value | Now £149
For our final deal of the day we have the Hoover HF500, now at an unbeatable price of £149, reduced from £299. This anti-twist cordless vacuum proves affordability doesn’t compromise quality. Boasting a four-star Expert Reviews rating and our coveted Recommended award, it’s a powerful yet easy-to-use cleaning companion.
9 Nov | 16:30
Get DOUBLE the battery life with the Shark Stratos IZ420UKT | Now £330
Worried about battery life with cordless vacuums? Look no further than the Shark Stratos IZ420UKT, which has the extra convenience of two batteries and a dual dock charger to keep them both charged up and ready to use. Priced at £330 during the Black Friday sale down from £500, it’s fantastic value for money. Pet owners or those with allergies will find value in the included pet tool and anti-allergy brush. With a generous £170 discount, the current price makes it a compelling choice.
9 Nov | 15:30
This is the CHEAPEST Dyson deal this Black Friday | Now £200
For homes with hard floors, the Dyson Omni Glide stands out as our top choice for a cordless vacuum. Currently, it’s also the most budget-friendly Dyson option available, especially with the fantastic pre-Black Friday offer of £200. If you’re in the market for a nimble and powerful cordless vacuum cleaner, this one is a clear and easy decision. Additionally, its user-replaceable battery ensures you can vacuum as long as necessary without the constraints of a cord.
9 Nov | 14:30
Get UNMISSABLE savings on the Shark ICZ300UKT | Now £299
This is the first Black Friday vacuum cleaner deal we have for you and it’s a scorcher. Right now the Shark ICZ300UKT is available for just £299 on Amazon – that’s a huge price drop down from £429 full price. When we tested and reviewed this vacuum, we gave it a full five stars and a Best Buy award. That’s a high accolade for a vacuum that is now this affordable. Don’t wait around though. Vacuums this good are sure to fly off the shelves.