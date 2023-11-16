Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals: LIVE discounts on Shark, Dyson and more
These incredible Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals make it a great time to buy a new vacuum cleaner – these are our favourites
It’s finally November, which means black Friday vacuum cleaner deals are starting to roll in. If you’re baffled by the onslaught of deals, fear not. We’ve found all the best vacuum cleaner deals and savings on vacuums we’ve tested and reviewed from Shark, Dyson, Hoover and more, so we know they’re good recommendations.
Below, you’ll find our pick of the best Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals. These include budget-friendly options, as well as high-end robot vacuum cleaners, lightweight cordless options and more.
READ NEXT: Best vacuum cleaners to buy in 2023
If you don’t find anything you love now, check back later because we’ll be updating this page regularly to serve up the best hot-off-the-press deals.
Or, if you’re looking for more savings, why not read our Black Friday deals hub, which contains all the best savings on a range of tech, home and beauty.
The best Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals to buy in 2023
16 Nov | 15:05
Hoover up the savings with this Black Friday vacuum cleaner deal | Now £149
The Hoover HF500 Anti-Twist Cordless Vacuum is now at an exclusive Pre-Black Friday offer — just £149, previously £299. Renowned for its affordability, remarkable cleaning prowess, and easy usability and storage, we gave this vacuum four stars in our full review
16 Nov | 12:40
Check out our other LIVE Black Friday roundups
If you’re hunting for more Black Friday bargains, why not check out our dedicated live deals roundups for today’s best discounts and savings
- Best Black Friday deals
- Best Black Friday iPhone deals
- Best Black Friday smartphone deals
- Best Black Friday mattress deals
- Best Black Friday laptop deals
- Best Black Friday TV deals
16 Nov | 14:05
Get a FREE GIFT worth £50 with the Vax Blade 4 | Now £230
Catch the limited-time offer on the Vax Blade 4 Pet, now available for just £230, originally £299, and receive a complimentary toolkit worth £50 upon direct purchase from Vax. Featuring multiple attachments, remarkable cleaning capabilities, and a detachable battery for added convenience, this vacuum has earned a four-star rating from Expert Reviews
16 Nov | 12:40
16 Nov | 11:55
The Shark ICZ300UKT is AMAZING value | Now £299
Awarded a full five-star rating and Best Buy award in our review, the cordless Shark Anti-Hair Wrap ICZ300UKT is now just £299, previously £429. This cordless vacuum guarantees outstanding cleaning performance with one floor head for all surfaces and a high level of power
16 Nov | 11:20
Get the best robot vacuum cleaner deal so far | Now £259
Experience cleaning ease with the Ecovacs Deebot N10, currently priced at £259, marked down from £399 with the Black Friday Amazon voucher. This intelligent robot vacuum comes equipped with a built-in mop, an intuitive app, and impressive cleaning efficiency
16 Nov | 10:50
This Dyson is going CHEAP for Black Friday | Now £200
The Dyson Omni Glide earns its position as our favourite vacuum cleaner for hard floors. Thankfully, it’s currently offered at an outstanding Black Friday price of £200. Previously listed at £300, this lightweight vacuum cleaner provides exceptional manoeuvrability. At £200, it’s an absolute steal
16 Nov | 10:35
Get DOUBLE the battery life for less this Black Friday | Now £330
Kicking off our deals for today is the Shark Stratos IZ420UKT, which is currently at a Black Friday price of £330. Previously marked at £500, this cordless vacuum has outstanding cleaning performance and it comes with the added advantage of two batteries for an extended run time.