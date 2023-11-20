Best Black Friday Xbox Deals: BIG savings on Series X, Series S and more
We're on the hunt for the biggest Black Friday deals on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, accessories, games and more
Black Friday Xbox deals are beginning to blossom, and there are some absolutely huge deals landing in the run-up to Black Friday 2023. Whether you’re looking to upgrade to a shiny new Xbox Series X console, pick up a cheap Xbox Series S for the kids’ room or just grab a couple of games or extra controllers for the Xmas stockings, this live blog will keep you up to date with all the biggest bargains.
This is traditionally the best time of year to grab yourself an Xbox-flavoured bargain, and Black Friday 2023 is shaping up to be one of the best we’ve had in years. Our favourite deal so far is the console-only Xbox Series X deal at Amazon (now £359.99), and we’ll be picking up a couple of spare controllers with this deal on the Xbox Wireless Controller at Amazon (now £38.99).
If you’re looking for the biggest deals on Xbox consoles, controllers and accessories, you’re in the right place; and if you’re looking for the biggest Black Friday deals on everything else, then make sure to check out our Best Black Friday Deals live blog here.
Best Black Friday Xbox Deals: At a glance
- Xbox Series X (console only): Average price £446 Now £360 at Amazon
- Xbox Series X (w/ Diablo IV): RRP £490 Now £380 at Microsoft Store
- Xbox Series S (console only): Average price £243 Now £190 at Amazon
- Xbox Series S (w/ 3 months Game Pass Ultimate): Now £200 at Amazon
- Xbox Wireless Controller: Average price £50 Now £39 at Amazon
Nov 20 | 16:21
Microsoft Store prices have gone back up – by a tenner
No, you’re not having a funny five minutes: the console only and Diablo IV bundles have gone back up by £10 at Microsoft Store. This is a common occurrence during sales periods apparently, so if you want to save yourself enough money to buy one single beer and a packet of crisps in a London pub, then hold fire. We’ll update you here if we catch wind of any price drops.
Nov 20 | 15:03
Xbox Series X – Diablo IV bundle
- RRP £490
- Now only £380 at Microsoft Store
Sadly, the Forza Motorsport bundles are all sold out, but the Diablo IV bundle is a tempting alternative for ARPG fans. And even if you’re not a huge fan, getting a game for a mere £20 can’t be bad.
Xbox Series X – Refurbished
- Average price £446
- Now only £329.99 at Microsoft Store
If you’re looking to save every last penny for games, accessories and other exciting paraphernalia, then a certified refurbished Xbox Series X bought direct from Microsoft isn’t a bad shout. It only saves you £40 or so against one of the brand new console deals here, but it’s worth considering.
Nov 20 | 12:19
Xbox Series S
- Average price £243
- Now only £189.99 at Amazon
The Xbox Series S has tumbled down below the £200 mark. Last time it went this low was Black Friday 2022, so these deals don’t come around too often. If you like the idea of getting 3 months of Game Pass Ultimate for a tenner, though, then direct your eyeballs below.
Xbox Series S + 3 months Game Pass Ultimate
- Was £249.99
- Now only £199.99 at Amazon
An Xbox Series S console with 3 months of Game Pass Ultimate for £199.99? Sounds like a solid deal to me. For just £10, you get access to a simply vast library of games for 90 days of fun times. Beware, though, as once you get used to having Game Pass you’ll never want to go without.
Nov 20 | 11:29
Xbox Series X
- Average price £446
- Now only £359.99 at Amazon
It’s a console only deal, but this is the lowest price we’ve seen on the Xbox Series X. Snap this up alongside some Black Friday games deals and you’ve got yourself a bargain next-gen gaming console for a very sensible sum. If you’re tempted, we’d grab one while stocks last.
Xbox Wireless Controller
- Average price £49.52
- Now only £38.99 at Amazon
You can never have too many controllers, and this deal on the Xbox Wireless Controller drops the standard Carbon Black and Robot White models down to £38.99. For an extra quid, you can take your pick of the blue, green, red and yellow controllers – but, sadly, pink comes in at a premium priced £47.99. Boo.