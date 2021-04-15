JBL Charge 5 review: Big sound for summer listening (and cheaper this Black Friday)

The final improvement relates to the Charge 5’s ability to connect to other JBL speakers and create a stereo or multi-speaker audio experience. It does so via PartyBoost – the latest iteration of JBL’s daisy-chaining technology that enables you to pair two PartyBoost-compatible speakers in stereo mode or multiple speakers in “Party” mode. To do so you simply have to locate nearby speakers within the JBL Portable app and press the PartyBoost buttons on the speakers you want to link.

PartyBoost is the third guise of the JBLs multi-speaker technology and comes with a longer connection range and less latency than its predecessors JBL Connect and JBL Connect+. Sadly, the three platforms aren’t cross-compatible so you won’t be able to use the Charge 4 (which supports JBL Connect+) and Charge 5 together in stereo mode. However, JBL’s Boombox 2, Xtreme 3, Pulse 4 and Flip 5 all support PartyBoost so you have a reasonable number of options if you’re looking to make the most of the feature.

JBL Charge 5 review: JBL Charge 5 vs JBL Charge 4

JBL Charge 5 JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2 Number of channels Mono Mono Weight (g) 980 965 Dimensions (WDH) 223 x 97 x 94mm 220 x 95 x 93mm Total power output (RMS) 40W 30W Battery life (hours) Up to 20 Up to 20 Dust and water-resistance IP67 IPX7 Charging USB-C USB-C Speakerphone No No Voice assistant support No No Multi-speaker pairing Yes: PartyBoost Yes: JBL Connect+ Additional ports USB-A 3.5mm AUX-in, USB-A

JBL Charge 5 review: How does it sound?

The Charge 5 benefits from the addition of a separate tweeter, and it sounds crisper and clearer than its predecessor. It packs plenty of detail into its mid-range and treble reproduction and bass hits home with a forceful kick. The overall balance lends itself well to most genres, although I did find the treble became a little overbearing when pushing the speaker to its limits on vocal-dominated tracks.

Those limits are impressive, however, with the total 40W RMS output providing volume levels capable of filling my flat with sound and turning the heads of those some way away when I was at the park. One thing’s for certain, the Charge 5 has more than enough muscle to satisfy those seeking big sound in a small package.

Those that like to customise their audio are out of luck though, as there is no way to tweak the EQ settings. There is a companion app – JBL Portable – but it’s limited to displaying the current battery level of your speaker and facilitating PartyBoost.