Bose headphones PRICE CRASH: QC45 gets £60 Black Friday discount

We’ve come to expect highly effective active noise cancellation (ANC) technology from Bose’s headphones, and the QuietComfort 45 are no exception. You can immerse yourself in music, podcasts, or complete silence, undisturbed by the chaos of your surroundings. Whether you’re navigating the cacophony of city streets or seeking peace in a noisy office, Bose’s ANC technology provides a personal oasis of quietude.

Sound quality is another arena where these headphones excel, delivering crisp, clear audio across a diverse range of genres. From the subtle undertones of a classical piece to the intricate layers of an electronic track, the Bose QuietComfort 45 are a great sounding pair of headphones.

It’s the comfort levels and attention to detail which take the QuietComfort 45 to the next level, though. The headphones weigh just 240g and while the oval earcups are small, they’re supremely comfortable for long listening sessions. Physical controls make it quick and easy to adjust the ANC mode, volume settings or answer calls without touching your phone, and the improved battery life now extends to 24 hours at 50% volume – six hours longer than the previous QC35 model.