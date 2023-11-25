This 5-star L’or coffee machine is CRAZY cheap this Black Friday

One of the key features of the L’or Sublime is its versatility in brewing both single and double espressos. The machine is compatible with a variety of L’or coffee capsules, each promising a unique taste experience. Whether you prefer a strong, dark roast or a lighter, more aromatic blend, the L’OR Sublime has you covered.

The design of the L’or Sublime is both elegant and practical. It’s compact enough to fit comfortably in any kitchen, yet its stylish aesthetics make it a standout piece. The intuitive interface makes it easy to use, ensuring a smooth, hassle-free coffee-making process.

Expert Reviews praises the L’or Sublime for its excellent coffee extraction, ensuring you get the most out of each capsule. The crema produced is rich and smooth, indicative of the machine’s quality and precision. Moreover, the inclusion of 150 free capsules with the machine provides a great opportunity to explore different coffee varieties and find your favourites.