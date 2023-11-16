This AWARD-WINNING Sage coffee machine is far cheaper in the lead-up to Black Friday

In our Sage Bambino review, we found that the machine could heat up astonishingly fast, reaching brewing temperature in just three seconds, thanks to Sage’s ThermoJet technology. However, there are some downsides to its design. The steam wand starts immediately after pressing the button, which can lead to a messy milk-steaming process. The Bambino lacks a solenoid valve found in pricier models, leading to some dripping and a wet coffee puck after brewing​​.

Another minor issue is the 54mm portafilter, which feels less substantial compared to Sage’s higher-end machines. It doesn’t retain heat as effectively, but it still works fine and locks in place securely. Users may consider upgrading to a bottomless portafilter for a better experience​​.