This AWARD-WINNING Sage coffee machine is far cheaper in the lead-up to Black Friday
This is a perfect pre-Black Friday deal for coffee connoisseurs: the four-star Sage Bambino for just £229
Among the many pre-Black Friday deals, is this one on the Sage Bambino. Amazon is offering this four star machine for £229, down from its usual price of £288. We praised this espresso machine for its compact design, ease of use and ability to produce superb espresso, cappuccinos and lattes, whether you’re a coffee making pro, or just starting out on your coffee making journey.
The Sage Bambino is designed to be user-friendly and efficient. It features a 1.4l water tank, a 480ml stainless steel milk jug and both pressurised and unpressurised baskets for single and double shots, catering to various coffee preferences. Despite its compact size, measuring only 16 x 26 x 32cm (WHD), it includes essential accessories and is perfect for small kitchen spaces.
In our Sage Bambino review, we found that the machine could heat up astonishingly fast, reaching brewing temperature in just three seconds, thanks to Sage’s ThermoJet technology. However, there are some downsides to its design. The steam wand starts immediately after pressing the button, which can lead to a messy milk-steaming process. The Bambino lacks a solenoid valve found in pricier models, leading to some dripping and a wet coffee puck after brewing.
Another minor issue is the 54mm portafilter, which feels less substantial compared to Sage’s higher-end machines. It doesn’t retain heat as effectively, but it still works fine and locks in place securely. Users may consider upgrading to a bottomless portafilter for a better experience.
Despite these small drawbacks, the Sage Bambino is exceptionally convenient for brewing whichever coffee drink takes your fancy, and as a result, we felt it deserved a Recommended award. It works well with both pre-ground coffee and fresh beans, and its pressurised baskets are forgiving of coffee freshness and grind size, offering consistent results without much effort. If this Sage Bambino deal doesn’t quite do it for you, cast your eyes over our Black Friday coffee machine deals page from yesterday to find one that does.