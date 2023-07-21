Creative Sound Blaster Katana SE review: Get £50 off in Creative’s Black Friday sale

Also on the front of the bar is the Katana SE’s LED display, which provides information relating to the source being used, the sound mode you have active and your volume level. You’re able to cycle through sources, change sound modes and adjust volume using physical controls located on top of the soundbar, and these are flanked by power and SXFI buttons.

Further control options are available via the included remote, which takes AAA batteries that you’ll have to buy yourself. The remote is quite a busy affair, with numerous buttons that allow you to adjust volume, bass level, RGB lighting, cycle through sound modes and select specific inputs. There are also six buttons that can be customised using the Creative app, which provides a whole host of other options, including access to a much wider range of EQ presets than is available through the controls on the bar or remote.

In addition to the default Gaming, Music and Movies modes, you’ll find EQ settings for multiple music genres as well as specific gaming titles such as League of Legends, Fortnite and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Siege. You can also tweak the settings for the dual beamforming microphones built into the front of the bar to increase or decrease the amount of background noise that’s picked up when on calls (the Katana SE can be used as a speakerphone), adjust the mic’s EQ and set the angle at which the microphones picks up sound.

Creative Sound Blaster Katana SE review: What does it do well?

The Katana SE offers a fantastic range of connection options and this makes it supremely versatile. I tested it out with my TV over HDMI and optical connections, with a laptop hooked up via USB-A, and with a smartphone using both Bluetooth and a 3.5mm audio cable. That versatility gives it a big advantage over options such as the Razer Leviathan V2 Pro, the subwoofer-less sibling of the Leviathan V2, which makes do with Bluetooth and a single USB input.

The design of the bar, while not particularly innovative, is pleasing enough, and its compact dimensions mean it will fit under most TVs and monitors with minimal fuss. The RGB lighting looks good when engaged in a dark room and can be personalised to a great degree: the LED strip is split into seven distinct segments, and you can tailor each using colour wheels in the Creative app. You can then select the “motion” in which you want the lights to move and the speed at which they do so. RGB lighting doesn’t do a lot for me personally, but there’s no denying it’s well implemented here, so fans of it should be happy with what the Katana SE is capable of.