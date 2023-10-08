Bag a SCORCHING saving on a robot vacuum cleaner this Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is back with a vengeance, and if you’re after a robot vacuum cleaner, this extraordinary Ecovacs Deebot N10 deal is an opportunity you shouldn’t pass up. The ultra-impressive robotic cleaner is now available for just £259, down from its previous price of £329, marking it the cheapest it’s ever been on the site.

But you’ll need to act quickly as this exceptional offer is only valid until midnight on Wednesday 11 October. Also keep in mind that you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to make the most of the dazzling discount, but you can sign up for a generous free trial here.