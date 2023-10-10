Bag a VAST saving on the Echo Show 5 this Amazon Prime Day

The Amazon Prime Day sales fiesta is here once again and, if you’re on the lookout for a fantastic deal, look no further than this spectacular saving on the Echo Show 5 (2023). For an extremely limited time, this remarkable smart display is available at an irresistible price of £50, down from an average of £75. Not bad, eh?

View deal at Amazon

You’ll have to get in there as soon as possible, though, because this exclusive offer will only last until the end of tomorrow, Wednesday 11 October. What’s more, you’ll have to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of it, although you can easily sign up for a free trial here.

So why should you go for one? The Echo Show 5 (2023) was the worthy recipient of four stars out of five in our in-depth review, where we not only praised its functionality, but its stylish look that will complement any home decor.