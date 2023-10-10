Bag a VAST saving on the Echo Show 5 this Amazon Prime Day
The tech giant is serving up a whopping £25 discount on the Echo Show 5 for Amazon Prime Day
The Amazon Prime Day sales fiesta is here once again and, if you’re on the lookout for a fantastic deal, look no further than this spectacular saving on the Echo Show 5 (2023). For an extremely limited time, this remarkable smart display is available at an irresistible price of £50, down from an average of £75. Not bad, eh?
You’ll have to get in there as soon as possible, though, because this exclusive offer will only last until the end of tomorrow, Wednesday 11 October. What’s more, you’ll have to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of it, although you can easily sign up for a free trial here.
So why should you go for one? The Echo Show 5 (2023) was the worthy recipient of four stars out of five in our in-depth review, where we not only praised its functionality, but its stylish look that will complement any home decor.
And you won’t have to worry about the smart display taking up lots of space, either: the Show 5 has a compact footprint, making it an ideal choice for those with limited room. Whether it’s on your kitchen countertop for company while you’re chopping veg or on your bedside table as a high-tech alarm, this compact device will seamlessly fit into your life.
What’s more, it’s taken a leap forward in sound quality, meaning the audio of your music, videos and calls is as crisp as the screen itself, which still makes mincemeat of the smart display competition.
The Echo Show 5 (2023) is a must-have this Amazon Prime Day: with its discounted price of £50, impressive rating in our review, stylish design, small footprint, and improved sound quality, it offers tremendous value for your money. Don’t miss out on this incredible deal, as it’s only available until the end of tomorrow, Wednesday 11 October.