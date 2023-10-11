Boost your Wi-Fi with this WONDERFUL Amazon Prime Day router deal

The recipient of three stars out of five in our in-depth Eero 6 review, this mesh system serves up plenty of user-friendly features, such as easy app-based management. That means you can have complete control of your network at your fingertips, ensuring a seamless and tailored Wi-Fi experience for your household.

The Eero 6’s standout feature is its mesh topology. This revolutionary tech lets you direct coverage where it’s needed most. Say goodbye to Wi-Fi dead zones and hello to uninterrupted connectivity throughout your home. Whether you’re streaming, gaming or working from home, this router has you covered. Aesthetics also matter, and the Eero 6 doesn’t disappoint: its tasteful, compact design complements any decor, ensuring it won’t be an eyesore in your home.

View deal at Amazon

The Eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 router system, available at a discounted price of £169 until midnight, is a must-have for those looking to improve their home network. While the star rating might not be perfect, its easy app-based management, tasteful design and mesh topology capabilities make it a formidable choice.