Boost your Wi-Fi with this WONDERFUL Amazon Prime Day router deal
The Eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 router has had its price slashed for Amazon Prime Day, but be quick!
Amazon Prime Day won’t be with us for much longer so, if you’ve had your eye on a deal or two, now’s the time to act. And this gem stands out from the crowd: the Eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 router system, reduced from an average price of £224 to a mere £169 as part of the flash sale. It’s time to banish the not-spots around your home.
However, this deal is fleeting: it will only last until midnight tonight, Wednesday 11 October, and bear in mind that you’ll have to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of it, but you can easily sign up for a free trial here.
The recipient of three stars out of five in our in-depth Eero 6 review, this mesh system serves up plenty of user-friendly features, such as easy app-based management. That means you can have complete control of your network at your fingertips, ensuring a seamless and tailored Wi-Fi experience for your household.
The Eero 6’s standout feature is its mesh topology. This revolutionary tech lets you direct coverage where it’s needed most. Say goodbye to Wi-Fi dead zones and hello to uninterrupted connectivity throughout your home. Whether you’re streaming, gaming or working from home, this router has you covered. Aesthetics also matter, and the Eero 6 doesn’t disappoint: its tasteful, compact design complements any decor, ensuring it won’t be an eyesore in your home.
The Eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 router system, available at a discounted price of £169 until midnight, is a must-have for those looking to improve their home network. While the star rating might not be perfect, its easy app-based management, tasteful design and mesh topology capabilities make it a formidable choice.