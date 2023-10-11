Get a RED-HOT Russell Hobbs air fryer deal this Amazon Prime Day
The ultra-versatile Russell Hobbs 27170 air fryer has had its price slashed for Amazon Prime Day
Like Cinderella’s carriage, the amazing Amazon Prime Day deals will turn back into pumpkins at the stroke of midnight tonight. So what should you spend the last few hours buying? You could do a lot worse than the Russell Hobbs 27170 air fryer, which is (very) temporarily available at an unbeatable price of £75, down from its average cost of £115. Oof!
Just bear in mind that you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of this extraordinary deal. However, signing up for the company’s generous free trial is simplicity itself – just follow the instructions after clicking on this link.
So why should you go for the Russell Hobbs 27170? Well, far from being just an air fryer, it’s a versatile kitchen companion that can revolutionise your cooking: with ten pre-set food programmes, you can effortlessly prepare a wide range of dishes. From chips to eggs, chicken to vegetables, baking, grilling, dehydrating, handling frozen items and reheating… this fryer can do it all.
One of its standout features is its generous eight-litre capacity that can, for instance, comfortably hold up to 2.2kg of chips, with 1,200g recommended for the very best browning results. After all, no one likes floppy fries.
Meanwhile, the advanced air fry technology circulates super-heated air with temperatures reaching up to 220°C. This means you can enjoy delicious, crispy results with significantly less oil, promoting healthier cooking while retaining flavour. And these savings continue into energy usage: it can save up to 47% more energy compared to a conventional oven, reducing your environmental footprint and electricity bills.
As you might have guessed, we’re quite excited about this Russell Hobbs 27170 Amazon Prime Day deal, with its substantial £40 off the average price. Once again, it’ll only be available until midnight tonight, Wednesday 11 October, so act quickly!