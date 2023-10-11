Get a sizeable Amazon Prime Day saving on our FAVOURITE air fryer
The Instant Vortex Plus Dual Drawer is one the most fully-featured air fryers available – and now it’s massively reduced on Amazon Prime Day
As one of Expert Review kitchen specialists, I’ve helped put together several of our air fryers roundups. Time and again, the most impressive model on these roundups has been the Instant Vortex Plus Dual Drawer, which has stayed off plenty of competition to become our favourite air fryer we’ve ever tested. Now you can pick it up for a brilliant price this Amazon Prime Day. Previously selling at an average of £180, it can now be snagged for a mere £130.
This offer will disappear at midnight tonight, Wednesday 11 October, so be sure to get in there soon if it’s piqued your interest. One thing to note is that this deal, like all of the best offers available this Prime Day, is a member-exclusive. If you’re not already signed up, the quickest way to get your hands on the best bargains is to start a 30-day free trial.
As noted above, you won’t just be saving money, you’ll be securing yourself a quality appliance. In our original Instant Vortex Plus Dual Drawer review, we gave the air fryer a full five stars out of five and our coveted Best Buy award. Said review was penned by our kitchen editor, Danielle Amato, who has probably tested more air fryers than anyone else in the UK, and remains happy to call the Instant Vortex Plus her favourite model overall.
Among the things that helped the Instant Vortex Plus pick up a perfect score are its roomy 7.6l capacity (divided between two 3.8l baskets), its clear viewing windows (which let check on your food without disturbing it) and its handy interior lights. The Instant Vortex Plus also offers users modes for roasting, grilling, baking, reheating and dehydrating – although its best features, in my opinion, are its Sync Finish and Sync Cook settings. Sync Finish ensures your baskets finish in unison regardless of time, temperature or cooking mode, while Sync Cook mirrors the settings on your basket, for when you want to cook two portions of the same thing.
Want to check out a range of other air frying options? You’ll find single-basket, oven-style and other dual-drawer models from Ninja, Tefal and more on our full-length best air fryer roundup. If you’re simply hunting for all the top deals available in this sales event, then wander on over to our best Amazon deals roundup, where you’ll find all our favourite bargains.