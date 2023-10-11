Get a sizeable Amazon Prime Day saving on our FAVOURITE air fryer

As noted above, you won’t just be saving money, you’ll be securing yourself a quality appliance. In our original Instant Vortex Plus Dual Drawer review, we gave the air fryer a full five stars out of five and our coveted Best Buy award. Said review was penned by our kitchen editor, Danielle Amato, who has probably tested more air fryers than anyone else in the UK, and remains happy to call the Instant Vortex Plus her favourite model overall.

Among the things that helped the Instant Vortex Plus pick up a perfect score are its roomy 7.6l capacity (divided between two 3.8l baskets), its clear viewing windows (which let check on your food without disturbing it) and its handy interior lights. The Instant Vortex Plus also offers users modes for roasting, grilling, baking, reheating and dehydrating – although its best features, in my opinion, are its Sync Finish and Sync Cook settings. Sync Finish ensures your baskets finish in unison regardless of time, temperature or cooking mode, while Sync Cook mirrors the settings on your basket, for when you want to cook two portions of the same thing.

