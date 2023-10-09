Get the Amazon Fire Omni QLED TV for a DAZZLING discount this Amazon Prime Day

If you’re in the market for a high-quality TV without breaking the bank, then Amazon Prime Day has a deal for you. For a limited time, the Amazon Fire Omni QLED TV is available at an unbeatable price of just £400, down from £650 – an impressive 38% discount. You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to gain access to it, but you can sign up for a free trial here).

We recently reviewed the Amazon Fire Omni QLED TV, and awarded it a well-deserved Recommended award. Let’s explore why this TV is a must-have during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

First and foremost, the price drop is nothing short of remarkable. You won’t find a 50in TV of this quality at a better price. If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to upgrade your home entertainment setup, this is it.