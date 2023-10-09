Get the Lavazza Jolie coffee machine HALF PRICE this Amazon Prime Day

If you’re a coffee enthusiast, the Lavazza Jolie is an irresistible deal you can’t afford to miss this Amazon Prime Day. The premium coffee capsule machine is currently available on Amazon for a simply ludicrous 50% less at just £47.50, rather than the regular £95.

But remember, this exclusive offer is only valid until 9am on 12 October 12, so act quickly to secure this fantastic offer.You’ll also have to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to gain access to the saving, but you can sign up for a lengthy free trial here.

View deal at Amazon

The Lavazza Jolie earned four stars out of a possible five in our original review, receiving the coveted Expert Reviews Recommended award. Space-saving and practical, the Jolie boasts a compact design that fits perfectly on any kitchen counter. Whether you have a cosy apartment or a spacious kitchen, this coffee machine will blend into your space while providing you with the perfect cup of joe.