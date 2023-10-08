Get the Russell Hobbs Attentiv CHEAPER than ever for Amazon Prime Day
The Russell Hobbs Attentiv kettle is handsome, well-built and fully-featured – and now it’s cheaper than ever for Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day has arrived, and with it, another fleet of excellent offers, bargains and deals on a vast range of products. One worth shouting about is the current reduction on the Russell Hobbs Attentiv kettle, which is now just £55, down from its average price on Amazon of £68. While a £13 price drop is nothing to sniff at in its own right, it actually brings the kettle down to its lowest-ever price on Amazon.
Want to snag Expert Reviews’ favourite kettle? You’ll have to act as quickly as the Attentiv boils, as this exclusive deal is valid only until midnight on Wednesday 11 October when Amazon Prime Day wraps up. You’ll also have to be an Amazon Prime member to pick up the cracking kettle at a reduced price, but you can sign up for a free trial here.
The clear-bodied Russell Hobbs Attentiv is a clear favourite around these parts. In our original Russell Hobbs Attentiv review the kettle bagged our highest accolades, receiving a perfect five-star rating and our coveted Best Buy Award.
What sets the Russell Hobbs Attentiv apart is its precision. With variable temperature settings ranging from 40°C to 100°C in 5°C increments, you have complete control over your water’s temperature, allowing you to prepare everything from baby formula, to delicate green teas, matcha lattés, perfectly brewed coffee and of course, your classic cuppa.
This kettle also boasts a 30-minute keep-warm function and a built-in timer, giving it a welcome touch of multi-functionality. And you can control all these features effortlessly with the Attentiv’s sleek digital touch controls and LED display, making teatime slicker than ever. A final fun surprise: the Russell Hobbs Attentiv kettle even comes with a tea-steeping basket for loose-leaf brews, allowing it to act as a teapot in a pinch.
If you’re serious about your hot beverages, the Russell Hobbs Attentiv kettle is a must-have addition to your kitchen arsenal, and during Amazon Prime Day, it’s a steal at just £55. With its precision, functionality, elegant design and lower-than-ever price, there’s no reason not to plump for one. Just remember that this offer lasts only until midnight on Wednesday 11 October!