Get the Russell Hobbs Attentiv CHEAPER than ever for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day has arrived, and with it, another fleet of excellent offers, bargains and deals on a vast range of products. One worth shouting about is the current reduction on the Russell Hobbs Attentiv kettle, which is now just £55, down from its average price on Amazon of £68. While a £13 price drop is nothing to sniff at in its own right, it actually brings the kettle down to its lowest-ever price on Amazon.

Want to snag Expert Reviews’ favourite kettle? You’ll have to act as quickly as the Attentiv boils, as this exclusive deal is valid only until midnight on Wednesday 11 October when Amazon Prime Day wraps up. You’ll also have to be an Amazon Prime member to pick up the cracking kettle at a reduced price, but you can sign up for a free trial here.