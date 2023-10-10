Gobble up this SIZZLING air fryer Amazon Prime Day saving

We’re over a quarter of the way through Amazon Prime Day bonanza and the deals show no signs of stopping. For example, if you haven’t already jumped on the air fryer bandwagon, now’s the time to pick up a Proscenic T31 Air Fryer for just £109, down from its usual £179. Better late than never to the air fryer revolution.

However, keep in mind that this delicious offer is set to vanish at midnight tomorrow and you need to be an Amazon Prime member to make the most of it. The process is ultra-easy, though, and here’s the link to sign up for the lengthy free trial.

View deal at Amazon

But what exactly makes this air fryer stand out among the crowd? In our review of the Proscenic T31 Air Fryer, we awarded it four stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award because of its large capacity is great for cooking for a family dinner or hosting a get-together. No more cooking in batches or waiting around because this air fryer can accommodate generous portions in one go.