Grab the Garmin Fenix 7X for a STEAL on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is upon us once again, with eye-catching savings across thousands of products. For instance, if you’re on the hunt for a top-notch multisport GPS watch, the Garmin Fenix 7X is on sale for just £540.

That’s a stonking saving of £240, but keep in mind that you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to gain access to it (you can sign up for a lengthy free trial here).

When we reviewed the Garmin Fenix 7 (the 7X is the model with the larger screen), we gave it an impressive five stars out of five, as well as an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, a reflection of its exceptional quality and performance. This gong, which is the highest praise we can bestow, shows the confidence we have in this multisport GPS watch, making it a smart choice for your outdoor pursuits.

One of its standout features is its impressive battery life. Thanks to its solar capabilities, it can go longer between charges, ensuring you’re powered up for extended adventures. Say goodbye to worrying about running out of juice when you’re on the trail or track.