Grab the Garmin Fenix 7X for a STEAL on Amazon Prime Day
Track your outdoor escapades with the Garmin Fenix 7X for far less this Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day is upon us once again, with eye-catching savings across thousands of products. For instance, if you’re on the hunt for a top-notch multisport GPS watch, the Garmin Fenix 7X is on sale for just £540.
That’s a stonking saving of £240, but keep in mind that you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to gain access to it (you can sign up for a lengthy free trial here).
When we reviewed the Garmin Fenix 7 (the 7X is the model with the larger screen), we gave it an impressive five stars out of five, as well as an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, a reflection of its exceptional quality and performance. This gong, which is the highest praise we can bestow, shows the confidence we have in this multisport GPS watch, making it a smart choice for your outdoor pursuits.
One of its standout features is its impressive battery life. Thanks to its solar capabilities, it can go longer between charges, ensuring you’re powered up for extended adventures. Say goodbye to worrying about running out of juice when you’re on the trail or track.
When it comes to accuracy, the Fenix 7X excels too. Whether you’re tracking your runs, hikes or other activities, this watch provides superb precision. You can rely on it to deliver accurate data that can help you analyse and improve your performance over time.
Another advantage is the inclusion of full maps across all models of the Garmin Fenix 7X. Having detailed maps on your wrist allows you to explore new terrain confidently. You can plan routes, mark waypoints and navigate with ease, making this watch an essential companion for outdoor enthusiasts.
It’s worth remembering that this incredible Amazon Prime Day offer on the Garmin Fenix 7X will be available only until midnight on Wednesday 11 October. Get in there now!