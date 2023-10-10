Nab a CRACKING discount on a class-leading security camera this Amazon Prime Day
Protect your home with the Eufy SoloCam E40 without emptying your wallet this Amazon Prime Day
We’re over halfway through the first day of Amazon Prime Day and the delicious deals are nowhere near finished. Exhibit A: the extraordinary Eufy SoloCam E40 for just £65, down from its average of £93 on the site. Peace of mind has never been more affordable.
The only downside is that this deal is only available until midnight tomorrow and keep in mind that you’ll need to sign up for a free trial of Prime to make the most of it, which you can do here.
So what sets the Eufy SoloCam E40 apart? Well, we lavished it with five well-deserved stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award in our original review, praising its exceptional performance and value for money.
One of its standout features is that it doesn’t require any costly subscriptions. Many security cameras lock you into monthly fees, but not this one. You pay once and then it’s yours to use without any ongoing expenses.
With 8GB of internal storage, this camera can store a decent amount of footage, meaning you won’t miss any important events. Whether you’re monitoring your home while you’re away or keeping an eye on your property at night, the SoloCam E40 has you covered. And, when it comes to image quality, it excels too. It delivers sharp imagery that captures even the smallest details, providing you with clear and reliable security footage.
The Eufy SoloCam E40 is a best buy any day of the week, but it’s even more so during the Amazon Prime Day sale. With its reduced price, stellar performance, no subscription requirement, ample storage and sharp imagery, it’s a must-have for anyone looking to enhance their home security.