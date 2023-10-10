Nab a CRACKING discount on a class-leading security camera this Amazon Prime Day

We’re over halfway through the first day of Amazon Prime Day and the delicious deals are nowhere near finished. Exhibit A: the extraordinary Eufy SoloCam E40 for just £65, down from its average of £93 on the site. Peace of mind has never been more affordable.

The only downside is that this deal is only available until midnight tomorrow and keep in mind that you’ll need to sign up for a free trial of Prime to make the most of it, which you can do here.

View deal at Amazon

So what sets the Eufy SoloCam E40 apart? Well, we lavished it with five well-deserved stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award in our original review, praising its exceptional performance and value for money.

One of its standout features is that it doesn’t require any costly subscriptions. Many security cameras lock you into monthly fees, but not this one. You pay once and then it’s yours to use without any ongoing expenses.