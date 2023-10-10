The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer is MASSIVELY cheaper for Amazon Prime Day
Save yourself lots of dosh and gain a dual capacity air fryer this Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day is upon us and time is of the essence! Until midnight tomorrow (Wednesday 11 October), you can seize the golden opportunity to get the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer at an unbeatable price of just £160, down from its previous price of £220. Phew!
Bear in mind that you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of the price crash, but you can sign up for a generous free trial here.
But why should you bother? Well, the kitchen appliance boffins at Expert Reviews awarded the Ninja Foodi a prestigious rating of five stars out of five in our original review, as well as a sought-after Best Buy award.
With two baskets for simultaneous cooking, the Ninja takes efficiency to the next level. You can cook different dishes at the same time, saving you even more time and energy. It’s designed for ease of use too: whether you’re a culinary expert or a novice in the kitchen, you’ll find it intuitive and straightforward.
Need dinner on the table in a hurry? The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer has your back with its quick cook function for frozen foods. It ensures that your meals are ready in a flash, perfect for those busy weeknights.
Amazon Prime Day offers you the chance to add the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer to your kitchen gadget collection at a remarkable £60 discount. Once again, you’ve only got today and tomorrow before the deal expires so be quick!