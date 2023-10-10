This 48in LG C3 TV is selling for an OUTRAGEOUS Amazon Prime Day price
Despite only being released earlier this year, the ultra-versatile LG C3 has never cost as little as it does for Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day has brought plenty of TV deals with it, but this might be the best we’ve seen yet: the 48in LG C3 OLED evo TV is now selling for just £1,099. That’s almost a jaw-dropping £300 cheaper than its average retail price of £1,319 on the site. Phew!
You’ll need to act as quickly as possible, though, because this deal is only available until Amazon Prime Day finishes, which is the end of tomorrow, Wednesday 11 October. You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of the discount, but you can easily sign up for a free trial here.
What makes this offer so exceptional is how versatile the LG C3 OLED evo TV is. With excellent brightness in both SDR and HDR, it’s a top-tier choice for everything from casual TV viewing to more immersive, cinematic experiences.
Its remarkable reflection handling and peak brightness ensure that you’ll enjoy clear visuals in any room too, whether it’s bathed in bright sunlight or dimly lit. It offers near-infinite contrast ratio too, to produce deep, true blacks that many TVs simply can’t match.
Demanding gamers should also be more than satisfied because this TV delivers with very low input lag and superb response time for an ultra-responsive gaming experience via its four HDMI 2.1 ports (which, for the uninitiated, support crucial gaming features like ALLM and VRR). The LG C3 even supports DTS for exceptional audio quality, making it an ideal centrepiece for your home entertainment setup.
This LG TV deal is a fantastically good-value proposition this Amazon Prime Day: impressive picture quality, exceptional gaming capabilities and significant savings make it a must-have for anyone looking to super-charge their home setup.