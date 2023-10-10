This 48in LG C3 TV is selling for an OUTRAGEOUS Amazon Prime Day price

Amazon Prime Day has brought plenty of TV deals with it, but this might be the best we’ve seen yet: the 48in LG C3 OLED evo TV is now selling for just £1,099. That’s almost a jaw-dropping £300 cheaper than its average retail price of £1,319 on the site. Phew!

View deal at Amazon

You’ll need to act as quickly as possible, though, because this deal is only available until Amazon Prime Day finishes, which is the end of tomorrow, Wednesday 11 October. You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of the discount, but you can easily sign up for a free trial here.

What makes this offer so exceptional is how versatile the LG C3 OLED evo TV is. With excellent brightness in both SDR and HDR, it’s a top-tier choice for everything from casual TV viewing to more immersive, cinematic experiences.