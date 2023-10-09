Grab a DOOZY of a washing machine discount for Amazon Prime Day
On the hunt for a new, energy-efficient washing machine? Save a few notes on the Bosch Series 4 with this Amazon Prime Day deal
Amazon Prime Day is here again and, if you’re in the market for a new washing machine, this brilliant Bosch Series 4 WAN28250GB deal is well worth grabbing. We’ve previously been impressed by Bosch’s more affordable Series 4 appliances, and this model has received a dainty little discount – it’s now only £455, down from its original £479.
You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to gain access to the saving, but you can sign up for a free trial here.
The Bosch Series 4 WAN28250GB has an 8kg washing capacity, a 1,400rpm spin speed and it boasts an Energy Class A rating, making it one of the best energy-efficient washing machines available. This means you’ll save money upfront, and continue to save on energy bills throughout the lifespan of the appliance.
It’s great to see that some of the features from Bosch’s high-end models have started to trickle down to the Series 4 ranges, too. The Series 4 WAN28250GB comes equipped with ActiveWater Plus technology for efficient water use and an incredibly handy reload function, so you can easily open the door and add forgotten items – even after the wash cycle has started – ensuring that nothing gets left behind.
Bosch has also incorporated SpeedPerfect technology into the Series 4, allowing you to reduce your washing time by two-thirds without compromising on cleaning results, helping to make those tedious laundry days a little more bearable.
The Bosch Series 4 WAN28250GB is a stellar choice for anyone seeking a high-quality washing machine. With its discounted price during Amazon Prime Day, energy and water-efficient design and time-saving features, this appliance is a game-changer for your washing routine. So don’t miss out on this limited-time offer, and make your purchase before 9am on 12 October.