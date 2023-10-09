Grab a DOOZY of a washing machine discount for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is here again and, if you’re in the market for a new washing machine, this brilliant Bosch Series 4 WAN28250GB deal is well worth grabbing. We’ve previously been impressed by Bosch’s more affordable Series 4 appliances, and this model has received a dainty little discount – it’s now only £455, down from its original £479.

You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to gain access to the saving, but you can sign up for a free trial here.

The Bosch Series 4 WAN28250GB has an 8kg washing capacity, a 1,400rpm spin speed and it boasts an Energy Class A rating, making it one of the best energy-efficient washing machines available. This means you’ll save money upfront, and continue to save on energy bills throughout the lifespan of the appliance.