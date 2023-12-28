Don’t miss this MEGA Ring Video Doorbell 2 Boxing Day deal

We’ve found a tasty Boxing Day deal on the Ring Video Doorbell 2, which has had its price slashed to £60, down from an average of £80. While that’s not quite as big of a discount as we saw during the Black Friday sales, it’s still a generous £20 saving that is not to be sniffed at if you missed out in November.

This second-generation Ring is already excellent value for money, even at its more costly £80 price tag. In our full Ring Video Doorbell 2 review, we gave it five out of five stars and a Expert Reviews Best Buy award due to its reasonable price, useability and decent audio and video quality.

The Ring is primarily a doorbell but can also act as a security camera in some capacity, capturing motion outside of your house and alerting you to this via your phone or smart device. It lets you know when someone arrives at your house and allows you to see and speak to them without ever having to open the door. While it might not have the same facial recognition capabilities as something like the Nest, for this price, it is impressively feature packed and audio and video quality is crisp, meaning you can speak to unexpected couriers, even if you’re not at home.

Another useful feature the Ring 2 offers is a “pre-chime”. This allows you to set up the Ring so that you’ll get a shorter notification as someone approaches the door. This is beneficial if you prefer having advance warning that someone is approaching, giving you more time to get to the door. It also works with Echo devices with a screen, useful if you don’t have your phone nearby.

One downside to the Ring is that, if you don’t already own an Amazon Echo speaker, you’ll need to supplement the Ring with a Wireless Chime unit if you want to hear the doorbell throughout the house. Luckily, the Ring 2 and Chime bundle also has a Boxing Day deal – you can now pick up both for just £70, making the Chime unit just £10 extra on top of the discounted Ring Doorbell price.

If you’re after an affordable, user-friendly video doorbell, don’t miss this Boxing Day deal. At just £60 for the doorbell and £70 for the bundle with Chime, this is an excellent saving of £20+. Hurry though, this discount ends soon.

